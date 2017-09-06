College Football

Florida TE DeAndre Goolsby Learns of Injury Status on Twitter

2:11 | College Football
#DearAndy: Why Does Florida Keep Struggling to Find a Star Quarterback?
Daniel Rapaport
25 minutes ago

Florida's starting tight end is DeAndre Goolsby, a senior who put up 342 receiving yards and caught three touchdowns last season. Goolsby didn't record any stats in Florida's 33-17 loss to Michigan last week, as the Gators' offense struggled mightily to move the ball.

That's not ideal for Goolsby nor his football team, and it didn't get any better for Florida's offensive unit on Wednesday, as head coach Jim McElwain said that Goolsby was out indefinitely and that he wasn't sure if the senior would return at all this season. 

McElwain's ominous statement suggests that Goolsby may have played his last college football game. That would be a sad way to go, and you'd think the training and coaching staff would keep Goolsby up to speed with his prospects to return. 

Well, that's not how things played out. Goolsby tweeted the following message shortly after McElwain's comments. 

It's the latest in what has been a bizarre couple weeks for the Florida football program—a full 10 players, including starting running back Jordan Scarlett and leading receiver Antonio Callaway, were suspended for the Michigan game.

Florida will look to move past this messy start to the season, and a home game this Saturday against Northern Colorado is just what the doctor ordered. There's nothing quite like a home game against an FCS opponent to wash down some struggles. 

