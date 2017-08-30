#DearAndy: What are the best under-the-radar games of the opening weekend?

A full eight percent of No. 17 Florida's roster will not suit up against No. 11 Michigan in both teams's opener at AT&T Stadium due to suspension.

The program announced on Wednesday that starting running back Jordan Scarlett and redshirt freshman wide receiver Rick Wells have been suspended from all team activities, bringing the Gators' total of suspended players to a shocking 10.

The first round came on Aug. 13, when seven players—James Houston, Kadeem Telfort, Keivonnis Davis, Antonio Callaway, Jordan Smith, Richerd Desir-Jones, and Ventrell Miller—were suspended for reportedly misusing school-issued debit cards, a decision head coach Jim McElwain called "extremely disappointing." Callaway led the Gators in receptions, yards and touchdowns a season ago.

Then, on Aug. 28, freshman receiver James Robinson was suspended for the season opener after he was charged with marijuana possession. Miller was also charged with marijuana possession, but he was already suspended.

Of the suspended players, only Callaway, Scarlett and Davis were expected to be significant contributors this season. Still, starting the season with so many disciplinary actions is not a good look for the program of McElwain, who is looking to build on the 9-4 mark Florida put up in his first season at the helm.