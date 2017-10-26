Running back James Cook announced he is committing to Georgia Thursday.

The nation's No. 3 running back according to 247 Sports is the brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook is a four star recruit according to 247 Sports and is from Miami.

He originally committed to Florida State in March of 2016, but decommitted in July.

Cook chose Georgia over Louisville, Alabama and Auburn, according to 247 Sports.