Dalvin Cook's brother James, the No. 3 running back in the class of 2018 is headed to Georgia.
Running back James Cook announced he is committing to Georgia Thursday.
Go dawgs 🐶#groundboy #EATN pic.twitter.com/XkA6gN7i9y— James Cook (@thegreat__4) October 26, 2017
The nation's No. 3 running back according to 247 Sports is the brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.
Cook is a four star recruit according to 247 Sports and is from Miami.
He originally committed to Florida State in March of 2016, but decommitted in July.
Cook chose Georgia over Louisville, Alabama and Auburn, according to 247 Sports.