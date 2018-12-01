California will aim to end an eight-game losing streak in the "Big Game" against rival Stanford when the two Pac-12 foes meet on Saturday, Dec. 1. Kickoff from California Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Originally, the 121st tilt between the two Northern California schools was set to take place on Nov. 17. However, poor air quality around the Bay Area due to wildfires forced the matchup to be rescheduled.

Stanford (7–4, 5–3 in Pac-12) enters the contest riding a two-game win streak. Last weekend, the Cardinal were victorious over Pac-12 South rival UCLA, winning 49–42 behind five touchdown passes from quarterback K.J. Costello. Stanford has relied on its passing attack throughout much of the season and averages 299.4 yards through the air per contest, which ranks No. 17 nationally.

Cal (7–4, 4–4 in Pac-12) comes into the matchup following a pair of victories. The Golden Bears most recently defeated Colorado 33–21 thanks to two touchdown passes by quarterback Chase Garbers. Cal currently boasts a defensive unit relinquishing 319.1 total yards per game to opponents, which ranks 14th nationally.

Stanford leads the all-time head-to-head series between the two schools, 64–45–11.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.