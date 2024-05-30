Former Penn State Football Team Doctor Wins $5.25 Million Lawsuit Against University
Former Penn State football orthopedic consultant and director of medicine, Dr. Scott Lynch, was awarded $5.25 million in his wrongful termination suit filed against Penn State Health in Dauphin County, Pa., court on Thursday morning.
Lynch accused Penn State football coach James Franklin of meddling with medical treatment decisions of injured players, and the accusations were at the center of the former team doctor's civil lawsuit. Dr. Pete Seidenberg, who served as the team's primary care physician is 2014, testified that Franklin attempted to medically disqualify a player who planned to commit suicide to free up a scholarship to use in recruiting.
After Lynch won his civil lawsuit against the Penn State health system on Thursday, it remains to be seen if the university plans to hold any internal investigation into Franklin's alleged actions with team medical decisions.
Franklin is 88–39 in his 10 seasons with the Nittany Lions.