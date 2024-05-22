James Franklin Allegedly Interfered With Penn State Medical Team’s Decisions, per Report
Penn State head football coach James Franklin is facing allegations from a former team doctor that he meddled in the medical decisions of the program's doctors and trainers, according to a report from John Luciew of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Dr. Pete Seidenberg, who was the team's primary care physician, testified on Tuesday as part of a wrongful termination lawsuit involving former director of athletic medicine and orthopedic consultant, Dr. Scott Lynch, who was fired from both roles in March of 2019. Seidenberg's testimony stated that Franklin wanted a former player, who planned to commit suicide, to be medically disqualified from the team after the player was receiving short-term psychiatric care.
The medical disqualification would have allowed Franklin to use the scholarship on another player while recruiting.
Seidenberg and Lynch refused to grant Franklin's request of medical disqualification for the player.
On the witness stand, Seidenberg spoke in detail about meetings held with Franklin and Lynch, where Franklin allegedly discussed treatment advice and options given to the players to deal with their various ailments.
"I perceived that as his attempt to influence medical decisions," Seidenberg testified, per Luciew.
Additional accounts provided by Seidenberg centered on Franklin's attempts for players to return to the field ahead of schedule. The meetings between Seidenberg, Lynch and Franklin took place on Friday nights before Saturday games. In one instance, Seidenberg referenced Franklin wanting a key starter to return to action.
"Coach was trying to get us to release the athlete for return to play," Seidenberg said. "We were being pressured to release the athlete. There was a discussion. Coach was trying to influence medical decisions."
The player was not cleared by the training staff.
"He was angry," Seidenberg added. "He was angry with our decision."
If the allegations are true, it doesn't look great for Franklin or Penn State, a school that's had its fair share of scandals involving the football program over the years. It is unclear if Franklin will face any discipline regarding the matter.