Two familiar names are returning to Chapel Hill's sideline, as North Carolina hired former Auburn coach Gene Chizik and Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren.

Chizik will serve as the assistant head coach for defense while Warren will be the new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. The move comes after the Tar Heels parted with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt.

This is not the first time Warren and Chizik have coached together. They both worked on the Tar Heels' defensive staff during the 2015 and 2016 seasons under then-coach Larry Fedora. And, the former Auburn coach has worked with UNC coach Mack Brown before, serving as the defensive coordinator at Texas in 2005-06.

Chizik, 60, has not coached since resigning from the team in February 2017. The 26-year coaching veteran is best known for his four-year tenure at Auburn, where he coached current Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and led the program to a national championship and undefeated season in 2010.

“Gene is one of college football's great defensive minds, and we're excited that he's returning to lead our unit,” Brown said in a statement. “He's spent the last five years in the media studying college football, so like me, he's had a chance to look at a number of different schemes, while staying on top of how the game has evolved over the last few years.”

In addition to previously working with the Tar Heels, Warren has been an assistant for a variety of programs: Indiana, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Nebraska and Air Force.

Brown said, “Charlton has a wealth of experience at a number of the top programs around the country, has recruited at a high level, and with his previous experience in Chapel Hill and working with Gene, I expect him to be a great fit with our staff. His work in the secondary has been very impressive throughout his career, and I'm excited to see what he can do with the talented players we have both on the current roster and coming in.”

North Carolina is coming off of a 6-7 season, capped with a loss to South Carolina in the Mayo Bowl and star quarterback Sam Howell declaring for the NFL draft.

