Sam Howell declared for the 2022 NFL draft, the North Carolina quarterback announced in a video on Saturday.

“I’ve been trying to think of the right words to say, the way to best capture the gratitude I have to God, to my family, my teammates, my coaches and Carolina,” Howell said. “But it’s nearly impossible to condense the greatest three years of my life into a letter.”

He will forgo his final year of college eligibility, leaving as one of the best quarterbacks in program history. Howell holds UNC's records for passing yards (10,283), passing touchdowns (92), total offense (11,292 yards) and others. He holds numerous other single-season and single-game school records.

Howell tallied 3,056 total passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 62.5% completion percentage during his third season at North Carolina. The Tar Heels went 6–7 this season and lost to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl just a few days before the announcement.

“To all the fans, you guys are the best. It is an honor to go out on the field and play for you guys. There's been a lot of ups and downs, but you guys have always been there for me and my teammates,” Howell said.

North Carolina relied on Howell more heavily on his running game this season, resulting in 183 carries for 828 yards and 11 scores.

Howell was originally committed to Florida State in 2018, but flipped to the Tar Heels on Dec. 19—just a few weeks after Mack Brown was hired as head coach.

“These past three years, and especially the past few months, have been a whirlwind, but I have a lot of peace about the next chapter in my life,” Howell said in his announcement. “I'll forever be grateful for my time here at Carolina, and for all the people that made it so special. Chapel Hill will always hold a special place in my heart.”

More College Football Coverage: