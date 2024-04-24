2024 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Running Back Jase McClellan
Jase McClellan's journey at Alabama was one of perseverance. He waited his turn behind future NFL running backs like Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs. McClellan also battled back from a season-ending knee injury in his sophomore season.
In his final season with the Crimson Tide, McClellan fought through a foot injury toward the end of the season to come back and play for Alabama in the College Football Playoff against Michigan. Unfortunately for McClellan, that injury history might prevent him from getting selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
As Alabama's leading rusher last season and contributor since his freshman year, McClellan certainly has the talent to play at the next level, but he might have to take a more unconventional path.
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 2
- Position: Running back
- DOB: June 25, 2002
- Hometown: Aledo, Tx.
- High School: Aledo
- Recruiting Class: 2020
- Recruiting Rating: Consensus 4-star, No. 46 overall, No. 6 at position, No. 6 in the state
- Did he play in an All-Star Game? selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game
Accomplishments
Led Alabama with 890 rushing yards last season with 8 rushing touchdowns. Totaled 1981 yards and 18 total rushing touchdowns throughout his Crimson Tide career. As a receiving threat out of the backfield, he added 409 yards and 6 touchdowns through the air.
- Maxwell Award Watch List
- Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
- Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honor Roll for his play against Tennessee
- Was selected one of the coaching staff's offensive players of the week four times (USF, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee) in 2023
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 5-10
Weight: 221 pounds
Hand: 10 1/4 inches
Arm: 31 1/8’
Wing: 75½"
40-yard dash:
10-yard split:
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
*McClellan did not participate in the above drills at the NFL combine or Alabama Pro Day. He did hold an individual pro day in Tuscaloosa and completed 20 reps on the bench press at the NFL combine.
What They're Saying
"Steady three-down running back with the size and skill set that should create a roster opportunity for him. McClellan lacks explosiveness but gets it done with above-average vision and know-how. He's quick to process his lane choice and smooth getting from cut to cut. He has good-not-great burst and appears to be better suited for gap and inside-zone runs. He runs with excellent pad level and loose hips, creating impressive contact balance to extend runs through contact. The numbers don't shine in the passing game, but he's very capable of handling all aspects of third-down football. He's an instinctive runner with three-down talent who could end up outplaying his draft slotting on the right team."
–– Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft
McClellan is projected in the 7th round to the Cleveland Browns by the Orange and Brown Report
Projection
7th round/UDFA by NFL.com
The Last Word
From Jase McClellan's draft declaration post on social media:
"For the last four years, I have been blessed with the opportunity to play for The University of Alabama. Without God leading me down this path, through all the ups and downs, none of this would be possible. I am so thankful for the blessings and opportunities he has given me in life that have brought me to this point... The coaches, staff and teammates that I have met here are ones that I will cherish and remember forever. But, after some long talks with my family, I believe that the next chapter of my life is here now. "