2024 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Defensive Lineman Justin Eboigbe
Justin Eboigbe made the most of his time at Alabama, playing five seasons for he Crimson Tide and started games in all five seasons of his collegiate career. By the time his redshirt senior year rolled around, he'd gone from a backup who learned from future NFL players like Raekwon Davis to one of the veteran leaders of the Alabama defense.
Now that his elongated college career is over, Eboigbe hopes to find an home in the National Football League where he can contribute despite not being projected as an early pick in the 2024 Draft.
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 92
- Position: Defensive end
- DOB: April 9, 2001
- Hometown: Forest Park, Georgia
- High School: Forest Park
- Recruiting Class: 2019
- Recruiting class ranking: Consensus 4-star, No. 62 overall, No. 5 strong-side defensive end, No. 10 player in Georgia
Accomplishments
Recorded 64 tackles in 2023, ranking fourth on the Alabama team. Ranked second on the team in tackles for loss, totaling 11.5 for -50 yards. Ranked third on the team in sacks, recording 7 for the season, while adding 4 quarterback hurries and 1 pass breakup. Recorded his lone career interception in the 2020 home win over Georgia.
- 2023 First Team All-SEC (coaches)
- 2023 Second Team All-SEC (AP)
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-4
Weight: 297 pounds
Hand: 9 3/4 inches
Arm: 33 3/8 inches
40-yard dash: 5.18 seconds
10-yard split: 1.8 seconds
Vertical jump: 28 inches
What They're Saying
"Tweener with solid power but below-average snap explosiveness and quickness, which prevents him from making more plays. Eboigbe plays base end and can slide inside when needed, but lacks the anchor and power associated with most Alabama interior defenders. He’s more than capable of bullying tight ends as a base end, but will need to move inside as a pass rusher. Eboigbe’s NFL frame and strong pop at contact could create an opportunity for him to compete for a backup role in 4-3 or 3-4 schemes."
— Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Mock Draft
In the post-free agency 4-round mock draft by NFL Draft Bible, Eboigbe did not appear.
Projection
Eboigbe is projected by most to be either a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, likely being selected in either the 5th or 6th rounds on Saturday.
The Last Word
On his journey from Forest Park to being a candidate for selection in the NFL Draft:
"They can look at me as somebody who made it out. A lot of times, you want to have a blueprint and the same avenue that you're trying to go down. A lot of times, it's easier if you see who've done it as opposed to you trying to create a path. I'm just trying to create a path."
This story will be updated as 2024 NFL Draft draws closer.