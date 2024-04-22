2024 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell
When sharing a position group with the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner, it could be challenging to stand out on your own. But Chris Braswell was able to do just that. With Anderson off to the NFL after the 2022 season, Braswell was able to put up big enough stats in his redshirt junior year to declare early for the NFL draf this April.
Braswell's story at Alabama was a journey of patience. Sitting behind guys like Anderson and Turner, he could have easily hopped in the transfer portal and become an instant starter somewhere else. Instead, he stayed with the Crimson Tide and continued to develop into a Day 2 NFL draft prospect.
Not only did he showcase his skills as an edge rusher in 2023, but Braswell also returned and interception for a touchdown adn blocked a field goal. He has the speed, burst and athleticism that combine to make an appealing NFL prospect.
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 41
- Position: EDGE
- DOB: October 21, 2001
- Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
- High School: Saint Frances Academy
- Recruiting Class: 2020
- Recruiting Rating: Consensus 5-star, No. 39 overall, No. 2 at position, No. 3 in the state
- Did he play in an All-Star Game? Under Armour All-America Game
Accomplishments
Tied for the SEC lead and 15th nationally with three forced fumbles in 2023. Was second on the team and third in the conference with eight sacks. Finished his final season for the Crimson Tide with 42 total tackles, an interception returned for a touchdown and a blocked field goal.
- 2023 second-team All-SEC (AP)
- Was selected one of the coaching staff's defensive players of the week six times
(Middle Tennessee, USF, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn) in 2023
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-3
Weight: 251 pounds
Hand: 9 3/8 inches
Arm: 33 1/4
Wing: 81⅜"
40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
10-yard split: 1.59
Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
Broad jump: 9-7
What They're Saying
"Edge defender with good size and length but limited playing time over his four years at Alabama. Braswell chose to stick it out at Alabama rather than transferring and was rewarded with a productive final campaign. He doesn’t play with great technique or anchor as an edge-setter and is average in taking on in-line tight ends at the point of attack. As a pass rusher, he gets off the ball with good burst and uses a variety of moves, speeds and angles to create opportunities but needs to add counters to his approach. Braswell might have a ceiling as a good 3-4 backup or average designated pass rusher with core special teams value."
–– Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft
In NFL Draft Bible's April 15 mock draft, Braswell was projected No. 54 overall to the Cleveland Browns.
Projection
Second round
The Last Word
Braswell on making the most of his final year with the Crimson Tide:
"This year, I had the opportunity to become a full-time starter. I always knew I had the capability so I just needed the time to go out there and showcase my talents, and I think it increased my draft stock for sure."
This is the third story in a series of profiles of former players who could be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jermaine Burton