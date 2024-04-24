Alabama Center Opts For Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program saw its second scholarship defection Wednesday as center James Brockermeyer has opted to enter the transfer portal, according to reports by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
Brockermeyer was in competition with Washington transfer Parker Brailsford for Alabama's starting center position after the departure of Seth McLaughlin in the first transfer portal window. He started on and off throughout the spring, handling starting duties by himself during A-Day with Brailsford dealing with personal issues.
He came to Tuscaloosa as a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2021 along with his twin brother Tommy. Tommy transferred out of Tuscaloosa after the 2022 season and has since retired from football.
The Crimson Tide is now left with Brailsford as its only true center in the offensive line room. Freshmen Joe Ionata and William Sanders handled center duties with the backups at A-Day, but it's now become a position of need with the transfer portal window open for another six days.
This story will be updated.