NCAA Approves Helmet Communication and Clock Changes for the 2024 College Football Season.
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program just wrapped up its spring practice under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. The team spent the spring implementing new offenses and defenses for the upcoming season, but also utilized the time preparing for an upcoming change in college football.
On Thursday the NCAA approved new football rules relating to on-field communications and a timing change to be put in place for the upcoming season.
The NCAA approved a coach-to-olayer communication system through the helmet for Football Bowl Subdivision teams for the upcoming season. One player on offense and on defense will be allowed to wear a helmet with the communication devices in order to receive play calls and instructions directly from the sidelines.
The player will be identified with a green dot on the back of the helmet, much like what fans are used to in the NFL. The communication will be turned off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.
Additionally, the NCAA approved all three divisions can have the option of utilizing tablets on the sideline to review in-game video to aid adjustments throughout the game. Programs will be allowed to use up to 18 tables for the coaches in the booth, the sidelines and the locker room, but will not be allowed to show anything other than in-game footage.
The upcoming season will also feature a two-minute warning in both the first and second half of games. The purpose is to synchronize all the timing rules for the final two minutes of each half.
Lastly, last year's experimental timing rules allowing the clock to run after a first down gained in bounds has been adopted on a permanent basis. The clock will still stop after a first down gained in bounds in the last two minutes of each half.