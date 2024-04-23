Alabama Basketball Forward Mo Wague Enters Transfer Portal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Yet another Alabama basketball player has entered the transfer portal as the window to enter the portal is getting closer and closer to closing. Junior forward Mohamed Wague entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon, becoming the sixth Crimson Tide player to do so.
Wague transferred to Alabama last summer late in the process, with the Crimson Tide needing help at the big man position following Charles Bediako's unexpected departure. He saw a signifcant role early in the season, even started multiple games in non-conference play, but a re-aggravated knee injury limited his effectiveness throughout the season as he saw his minutes dwindle down the stretch.
Wague will be on his fourth school in four years, after starting his career in junior college, spending one year at West Virginia, and one year at Alabama. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
There have now been six Alabama players to enter the transfer portal, with Wague joining Rylan Griffen, Nick Pringle, Sam Walters, Davin Cosby and Kris Parker. Nate Oats and his staff have already done a good job filling holes left by portal exits, bringing in three transfers in Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette, South Florida guard Chris Youngblood, and Auburn guard Aden Holloway.
Alabama now has two open scholarship spots remaining, and at least one of those is expected to go to a center. Oats has pursued multiple big-name centers in the transfer portal so far this offseason, including Clifford Omoruyi of Rutgers, who is reportedly scheduled to visit Alabama this weekend.
Check out BamaCentral's 2024-25 Alabama basketball roster tracker for a complete breakdown on where the roster currently stands.