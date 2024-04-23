Alabama Defensive Lineman Opts For Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program sees its first scholarship player enter the transfer portal during the spring window on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore Khurtiss Perry has opted to enter the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
Perry was a 4-star recruit out of Pike Road High School in the class of 2022. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman was considered the No. 3 player in the state, the No. 11 defensive lineman, and the No. 65 overall player in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
He only appeared in one game for Alabama, in 2023's season opening win against the MTSU Blue Raiders. Perry tried out a new position this spring, Bandit, with the new Crimson Tide coaching staff but will now use his remaining three years of eligibility elsewhere.
The Crimson Tide has 14 scholarship defensive lineman on the roster as the spring transfer portal window has seven more days remaining.
This story will be updated.