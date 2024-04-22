Alabama Football Lands Groza Award Winner Out of Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program got its second player out of the spring transfer portal on Sunday night as Miami (OH) kicker Graham Nicholson took to social media to announce his intentions to transfer to the Capstone for the 2024 football season.
Nicholson won the 2023 Lou Groza Award after making 27 of his 28 field goal attempts and converting on 35 of 37 extra point attempts. He comes to Tuscaloosa to replace veteran kicker Will Reichard and will have one season of eligibility.
He's scored 279 career points for the Redhawks with his breakout season coming this past year. Nicholson missed just one field goal of 40-yards or more and set a new career long of 52-yards against the Bowling Green Falcons.
The specialist joins Kadyn Proctor as the second player to come to The Capstone in the spring transfer window. Subsequently, the Crimson Tide has yet to lose a player to the transfer portal in the current cycle, but there are still nine days remaining until its closing.
Nicholson is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio and was a part of the Redhawks 2021 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide still has redshirt freshman Conor Talty on the roster on scholarship along with upperclassmen walkons Reid Schuback and Upton Bellenfant.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer described the kicker position as an open competition during spring practice. Nicholson adds quality and much-needed experience to the kicking competition for DeBoer's first season in charge.