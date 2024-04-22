Report: Crimson Tide Product Levi Wallace Signing with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are signing former Alabama defensive back Levi Wallace to a one-year deal on Monday, per multiple reports.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained on Monday morning that Wallace was traveling to Denver with hopes of officially putting the pen to paper.
"The Broncos are hosting FA CB Levi Wallace on a visit today, and sources say he’s expected to sign a 1-year deal with Denver if all goes well," Rapoport wrote. "The former Bills and Steelers starter had plenty of options, but wanted to play for DC Vance Joseph. A key add before the draft."
Wallace only played in six games before his senior season at Alabama, but in that final year (2017), the two-time CFP National Champion recorded 48 tackles, three interceptions and an SEC-best 15 pass breakups. Nevertheless, he was a 2018 undrafted free agent, but was picked up by the Buffalo Bills.
Wallace only played in seven games in his rookie campaign, but he earned a starting spot at cornerback his next three seasons, having two interceptions in each.
Wallace was later acquired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent in March 2022 and started in 18 of the 31 games he played wearing the black and gold jersey. While playing an average of 72.5 percent of snaps in the last two years, Wallace logged a combined 24 pass breakups and six interceptions.
The 28-year-old joins a Broncos team that cleaned the house this offseason, as many of its best players have already been released or traded, including two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons.
However, one defensive back that remains on the roster is former Alabama standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who has already made two Pro Bowls and one First Team All-Pro appearance in his first three seasons. With Surtain's indisputable elite status and Wallace's ability to quickly adapt to new teams, their Crimson Tide chemistry could be contagious.