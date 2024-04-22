Alabama's Latest Additions on The Joe Gaither Show
It was a busy weekend of roster management for both the Alabama football and basketball programs as each scored big in the transfer portal. We discuss each addition and its impact on the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show".
The program opens with football as head coach Kalen DeBoer made an underrated acquisition over the weekend in Miami (OH) kicker Graham Nicholson. The Crimson Tide replaces Will Reichard with last season's Lou Groza Award winner ensuring the special teams will be strong in DeBoer's initial season.
The conversation quickly gets into basketball as Alabama landed former Auburn guard Aden Holloway on Saturday. Does Holloway's presence restrict Mark Sears from returning to school? How will he be utilized differently at the Capstone and what do we make of his comments about Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl?
The Holloway discussion opens up the program to talk about the Alabama basketball roster and what Nate Oats should do with his final few scholarships. Alabama is hosting a big visitor this coming weekend, so the program talks about how important securing Clifford Omoruyi is. What other options does Oats have if Omoruyi decides not to transfer to Alabama?
Lastly, the program begins to discuss Thursday's NFL Draft by picking out our most intriguing Alabama prospect. The Crimson Tide has four players expected to go in the first round, but whose destination is the most uncertain with just three days until the draft?
