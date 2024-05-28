Alabama Softball Lands Transfer from Northern Iowa: Roll Call, May 28, 2024
The Alabama softball team's season is not over yet, with the Crimson Tide having clinched the 15th Women's College World Series berth in program history by beating Tennessee this past Sunday, but the 2025 team now has its first roster addition.
In the late hours of Monday evening, former Northern Iowa catcher and utility player Alexis Pupillo took to X/Twitter to announce her decision to transfer to Alabama. The 2024 NFCA Second Team All-Midwest Region honoree has two years of eligibility remaining.
She hit .324 with 19 home runs this past season, which saw the Panthers advance to the Missouri Valley Conference championship game before falling 3-2 against Southern Illinois. As such, Northern Iowa did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament and closed the season with a 33-17 record.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Tyler Bucnher has won a national championship after returning to Notre Dame as a lacrosse player. Bucnher made one start in 2023, against South Florida. It turned out that he thus became a starting quarterback during Nick Saban's final season as the Crimson Tide's coach. Prior to his time at Alabama, he was a quarterback on the Fighting Irish football team.
- The Alabama baseball team was selected to the NCAA Tournament, being awarded the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional. That regional is hosted by No. 8 national seed Florida State. The Crimson Tide, which sits at a 33-22 overall record, will open tournament play with a game against UCF at 5 p.m. CT on Friday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 95 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 28, 1992: Former Alabama offensive lineman Austin Shepherd was born in Buford, Ga.
- May 28, 1990: Two years after being initiated, the Alabama donor program Tide Pride sold out for the first time. Jim Goostree, executive director, reported the Tide Pride Office had waiting lists in several categories.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- “I sleep anywhere, anytime. I could go to sleep anywhere.”— Offensive lineman Austin Shepherd when asked if he can sleep the night before the Iron Bowl.
