2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Wide Receivers
The Alabama wide receiver room is going to look vastly different in 2024 than it did a season ago, for a number of reasons.
Firstly, a lot of the faces are different. Leading receiver Jermaine Burton is off to the NFL, while second-leading receiver and Iron Bowl hero Isaiah Bond transferring across the conference to Texas. In addition, starter Malik Benson transferred to Florida State, and Ja'Corey Brooks, another contributor, is now at Louisville.
Alabama's leading returning wide receiver is Kobe Prentice, a junior who's played meaningful snaps since his freshman season, but only had 314 receiving yards a season ago.
In addition to the new faces, the system in which Alabama's receivers will play in is different as well. The Crimson Tide passing game has been less dynamic the past few seasons, and Alabama hasn't had a 1,000-yard wide receiver since Bryce Young's Heisman season in 2021.
That's poised to change with Kalen DeBoer heading up the offense, along with offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, completing a brilliant staff around the passing game.
At Washington last season, that trio helped coach an offense that had a nearly-5,000-yard quarterback — first round NFL Draft pick Micahel Penix Jr. — as well as two 1,000-yard wide receivers — Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk. Odunze, Polk, and Washington's third-leading receiver Jalen McMillan, where all drafted in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.
So it's safe to say this staff knows what it's doing with the passing game. That includes bringing over Germie Bernard, a Washington receiver who had over 400 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore last season, over to Alabama to likely man a starting position out wide.
Alongside Prentice and Bernard, Kendrick Law is the third presumed starter. Law is an electric athlete, and can be used in a variety of gadget-like plays, similar to someone like Deebo Samuel of the 49ers. The staff has raved about Law all spring and summer, but entering his junior season, he has just 238 career receiving yards. He's possibly the fastest player on the team, and is a prime breakout candidate with the way DeBoer and his staff could utilize him.
Then, there's the wildcard of the group, true freshman Ryan Williams. From in-state Saraland High School, Williams was a 5-star talent in the 2025 recruiting class, but reclassified to 2024, where he remained a 5-star. He's heralded as one of the best receivers to come out of the state of Alabama since Julio Jones, and the film and numbers back it up.
The question with Williams since to be less of 'if' he becomes a star but more 'when.' There's no doubt among anyone that he'll be a high-level college football player, but at just 17 years old, the transition could prove difficult. DeBoer has spoken highly of Williams' maturity since arriving in the summer, and if he puts it together sooner than expected, it'll add a dangerous weapon to this Crimson Tide receiving room.
There are a number of other wide receivers that could find their way into the rotation, but after the top three, it's a whole lot of inexperience and youth. Players will have to compete to emerge as contributors, but there's no shortage of talent in the room.
"My goodness, man, they run like Ferraris. These guys can run, run," Shephard said of the room. "My goodness. I thought I was at the Indianapolis 500 — I’m originally an Indiana native — I thought I was at the Indianapolis 500, the first time I saw all these guys out here running. Goodness, speed all over the place.”
X - Germie Bernard (Jr.) / Ryan Williams (Fr.)
Z - Kendrick Law (Jr.) / Emmanuel Henderson (Jr.)
H - Kobe Prentice (Jr.) / Cole Adams (R-Fr.)
2024 Alabama Wide Receivers
Germie Bernard | Jr. | 6-1 | 203
The one receiver who's been in Kalen DeBoer's system before, Bernard can be used all over the field and will be an immediate impact transfer. After posting 419 yards as a sophomore at Washington last year, he was Alabama's leading receiver in the A-Day game with 3 catches for 122 yards.
Kobe Prentice | Jr. | 5-10 | 182
Prentice has played meaningful snaps every year of his career, and is Alabama's leading returning receiver after putting up 314 yards and two touchdowns last year. He's set to step into a larger role as a full-time starter.
Kendrick Law | Jr. | 5-11 | 201
One of the favorites of the staff, Law, entering his third year, is finally looking to be correctly utilized with his inredibly wide skillset. He can be used in anything from deep routes, to jet sweeps, to screens, just get him the ball.
Ryan Williams | Fr. | 6-0 | 165
One of the best high school recruits to come out of the state of Alabama in years, Williams reclassified and is one of the youngest players on the team. Still, he has the chance to be a game-breaker once he finds his footing at the college level.
Emmanuel Henderson Jr. | Jr. | 6-1 | 185
Henderson, a former running back turned wide receiver, is entering his third year in the Alabama program and hasn't seen too much action. He has no career catches, but as one of the more experienced players in the room, could find his way onto the field in a reserve role.
Jalen Hale | So. | 6-1 | 189
Hale showed flashes last season as a freshman who occasionally cracked the rotation, even catching a long touchdown in SEC play against Ole Miss. He's a deep threat and a bigger body that Alabama could really use on the outside, but may not be available until much later in the season after suffering a brutal knee injury in spring practice.
Cole Adams | R-Fr. | 5-10 | 186
Adams redshirted a season ago, but could find himself with some playing time this season as a true slot receiver, a similar archetype to Slade Bolden a few seasons ago. He was the second-leading receiver at A-Day, catching three passes for 46 yards.
Jaren Hamilton | R-Fr. | 6-1 | 200
Another redshirt from last season, Hamilton was a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle with speed as his greatest asset. He appeared in three games last season, but didn't record any catches.
Caleb Odom | Fr. | 6-5 | 215
Odom is the most intriguing physical specimen in the Alabama wide receiver room after switching positions from tight end during the spring. He has the potential to be a dominant threat on the outside with his size, and has more size than any other receiver on the roster by multiple inches.
Amari Jefferson | Fr. | 6-0 | 200
A 4-star freshman from the 2024 class, Jefferson hails from the state of Tennessee and was once a two-sport athlete, being committed to play college baseball at one point in his high school career.
Bubba Hampton | Fr. | 5-10 | 175
Hampton played two sides of the ball in high school, being graded as a 4-star athlete that could play wide receiver or in the secondary in college. His best trait is his ability to run after the catch and pick up chunk yardage.
Rico Scott | Fr. | 6-0 | 185
The final freshman of a 6-man freshman class at receiver, Scott was another 4-star recruit hailing from Pennsylvania. He's a deep threat, and picked up comparisons to former Alabama receiver John Metchie while being scouted in high school.