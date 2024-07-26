2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends
The tight end position has changed through the years. Today’s tight end is more athletic and faster than in years past. They have better hands, too.
You wouldn’t know that by watching Alabama’s offense the past couple of seasons. They are athletic, fast and have good hands. They just weren't lighting it up with receptions.
That should change under first-year Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer.
The tight end was a featured position during DeBoer’s two-year stint with Washington.
Washington tight ends
• 66 receptions for 640 yards and 2 TDs in 2022
• 68 receptions for 815 yards and 9 TDS in 2023
Alabama tight ends
• 37 receptions for 453 yards and 5 TDs in 2022
• 35 receptions for 552 yards and 5 TDs in 2023
The Crimson Tide’s biggest contributing tight end, Amari Niblack, left to play for Texas.
The good news for Alabama is a stable of tight ends dots the roster. Better news is DeBoer’s offense at Washington featured more than just one primary tight end. So, there is the possibility for a couple of tight ends to shine this season.
There’s also a good indication the tight ends will have opportunities for making explosive plays. Three Huskie tight ends had catches of 30-plus yards last season.
The obvious pick for Alabama’s top tight end this season is CJ Dippre. The Maryland transfer performed well in his first season with the Crimson Tide last season. He proved himself to be a consistent blocker and capable receiver.
Robbie Ouzts is another familiar name in the tight end room. He’s got a solid pair of hands and was used a few times as a receiver. His strength is his ability to block, and that will be his primary role this season. There will be opportunity for him to make some big plays, but his talents are best used opening holes for the running backs.
The X-factor is Danny Lewis Jr. He created a stir coming in as a freshman, although he didn’t see much action. That should change this season.
For DeBoer, there is a familiar face on the Crimson Tide roster at tight end. Josh Cuevas played for DeBoer at Washington and transferred to Alabama to continue playing under his old coach. He’s familiar with DeBoer and his offensive style, so that only helps.
Alabama has two incoming freshmen in four-star Ty Lockwood and three-star Jay Lindsey.
There is depth at tight end for Alabama. The big question is who will be the top rotation. Dippre has the inside track to be the go-to player. No doubt, Ouzts will see considerable playing time, albeit as a extra blocker.
The No. 2 receiving option for Alabama will likely come down to Lewis and Cuevas.
2024 Alabama Tight Ends
CJ Dippre | Sr. | 6-5 | 257
Made a big impact in his first season with the Crimson Tide. He caught 11 passes for 187 yards.
Robbie Ouzts | Sr. | 6-4 | 265
An experienced workhorse, Ouzts recorded three receptions for 33 yards and a score last season in 14 games played.
Josh Cuevas | Jr. | 6-3 | 239
The Washington transfer was a solid member for the Huskies in 2023. He caught just four passes, but he had 164 yards, including a 57-yard catch.
Danny Lewis Jr. | So. | 6-5 |265
There wasn’t much of a chance for Lewis to see the field at tight end last season. He played in every game, but caught just one pass for five yards. His role will increase in 2024, but to what extent is up in the air.
Ty Lockwood | RFr. | 6-5 | 234
Played in two games last season. He has excellent ability as an in-line blocker but is also equipped to be a factor in the passing game.
Jay Lindsey | Fr. | 6-5 | 235
Big-bodied tight end, who was listed as the No. 30 player from the state and eighth-ranked tight end nationally by ESPN.com.