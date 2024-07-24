Bama Central

2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Position Preview: Defensive Line

A unit with a mix of veterans and new faces is set to help anchor Kane Wommack's 2024 defense.

Will Miller

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) chases after Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) chases after Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Among the most impactful hires made by Kalen DeBoer as part of his staff at Alabama was that of Kane Wommack. Wommack left his post as the head coach at South Alabama to become the Crimson Tide's new defensive coordinator, and that newness is not in name only. Not only is Wommack the third defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa in as many seasons, but he is also instituting a new defensive philosophy.

Wommack's unique 4-2-5 scheme, dubbed the "Swarm" defense, was a staple of his tenure in Mobile. It represents a dramatic shift from the defensive formations of the Nick Saban era, wherein there was much positional innovation from a 3-4 base. As far as the defensive line is concerned, that means the introduction of the "Bandit": a defensive end who can play different styles but also force the issue at the line of scrimmage (for example, an edge rusher who sets up akin to a lineman).

As a whole, the position group provides both depth and experience on the defensive side of the football. That's despite the loss of notable names to the transfer portal and professional ranks, including Justin Eboigbe, who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers after a seven-sack, All-SEC season in 2023.

Among this season's leaders on the defensive front include Tim Keenan III and Tim Smith. Keenan was among the biggest defensive contributors in 2023, starting at nose tackle last fall following a 2022 season in which he appeared in just two games. Smith has played in double-digit contests in each of his four seasons entering his graduate year. Of the newcomers, Texas A&M transfer LT Overton figures to make some of the most impact.

Projected Depth Chart

2024 Alabama Defensive Tackles:

1. Tim Keenan III

Alabama defensive lineman applies pressure during a game
Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) pressures Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Mississippi 24-10.

One of the breakout players on Alabama's 2023 team, Keenan found success on the defensive interior after dropping weight and recorded 38 tackles to go with his first career sack. He elected to stay in Tuscaloosa, and going into his redshirt junior season, is set to be one of the leaders on his side of the ball.

2. Tim Smith

Alabama football defenders in a game against Kentucky
Nov 11, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Kentucky Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field.

The other Tim on the Crimson Tide's defensive line has some of the most experience on the entire team, having played in a double-digit number of contests every season since his 2020 arrival. He had a pair of sacks in 2023, good for second on the defensive line behind Eboigbe, and tallied nine tackles last September against USF.

3. LT Overton

Texas A&M defender watches a play unfold
Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman LT Overton (18) watches the ball during the third quarter against New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field.

Overton, a former five-star and Under Armour All-American in 2022, arrived at Alabama with two seasons' worth of SEC experience on his ledger acquired at Texas A&M. He posted 31 tackles during his freshman campaign and is right in the mix to stake his claim at the new Bandit spot.

4. Damon Payne Jr.

Alabama defenders during the Rose Bowl
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. (44) and linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl.

This redshirt junior has a lot of games under his belt but is in line to gain even more experience in the 2024 season. A potential breakout candidate, much as Keenan was in 2023, he's seen time on a rotational basis and logged a tackle in the Rose Bowl.

5. Jeheim Oatis

Alabama player pressures LSU quarterback
Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Miles Frazier (70) grabs a handful of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) jersey as Oatis pressures LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Oatis is one of the key returners to the defensive line for the upcoming season. He started three games last fall and only missed one, not playing against USF due to an injury. Nevertheless, his productive 2023 season saw 26 tackles and recognition on the Outland Trophy watchlist. He had four tackles in Alabama's game against eventual fellow College Football Playoff semifinalist Texas.

6. Jah-Marien Latham

Alabama football players at practice
Defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham (93) prepares to a drill working against a blocking sled as Crimson Tide players work on drills in practice Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Latham is another player who's a logical fit at the Bandit position, with a billed weight of 275 pounds. The Alabama native played in every game last season, having his best day against Arkansas. Like Smith, he has been in Tuscaloosa since 2020, and Latham has appeared in 31 games across his tenure. He previously redshirted after the 2021 campaign.

7. James Smith

Alabama player and coach celebrate
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates with defensive lineman James Smith (47) after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smith, a 6'3" sophomore, played nine games during his freshman season in Tuscaloosa. Once one of the very best recruits in the state of Alabama, he chose the Crimson Tide over other SEC offers. While he's gotten his feet wet at the collegiate level, he's also hoping the coming season brings more experience and opportunities.

8. Jordan Renaud

Alabama football player Jordan Renaud
Jordan Renaud (93). / 247Sports

Renaud, who hails from Texas, is one of the young players in the group. At 261 pounds, it seems a stint at Bandit is possible in his future. He played in two games last fall, netting three tackles against Chattanooga.

9. Hunter Osborne

Football player readies for the snap
Sep 8, 2022; Northport, AL, USA; Hewitt-Trussville's defensive end Hunter Osborne (8) gets into position as Hewitt-Trussville and Tuscaloosa County high face-off at Tuscaloosa County High School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Osborne did not play during the 2023 season. He took a redshirt year and is a former prized recruit out of Hewitt-Trussville High School, choosing Alabama over other offers including the likes of Auburn and Tennessee.

10. Edric Hill

Alabama football players during final spring scrimmage
Alabama's Edric Hill (94) pressures Ty Simpson (15) at A-Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Hill took part in two 2023 games and collected his first college tackle in the effort. The redshirt freshman and former four-star is a big body, standing 6'3" and weighing in at 294 pounds. The Kansas City, Mo., product opted for Alabama over Arkansas and LSU, among others.

11. Jeremiah Beaman

Football players in purple uniforms
Jeremiah Beaman (9). / Vasha Hunt | preps.al.com

Beaman is a true freshman and a former prep standout coming to Tuscaloosa by way of Parker High School. A class of 2024 member, the tall 265-pounder is yet to record collegiate experience.

12. Isaia Faga

Signing ceremony
Isaia Faga, left, and Red Morgan, right, pose for photos as they signed to play football with University of Alabama at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Another true freshman, Faga was once rated as the No. 22 player in the state of Alabama by ESPN. He attended Central in Phenix City, Ala.

13. Keon Keeley

Alabama football player Keon Keeley at practice
Alabama's Keon Keeley (31) at practice. / Alabama Athletics

Perhaps the most intriguing addition to this list, the five-star pass rusher in the 2023 class is listed on Alabama's roster as a linebacker. Even so, he took reps with the defensive line during the spring and learned the Bandit position. He didn't play in 2023, but Wommack's new defense appears to have provided him an avenue to hone his skillset even further and become all the more versatile.

