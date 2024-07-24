2024 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Position Preview: Defensive Line
Among the most impactful hires made by Kalen DeBoer as part of his staff at Alabama was that of Kane Wommack. Wommack left his post as the head coach at South Alabama to become the Crimson Tide's new defensive coordinator, and that newness is not in name only. Not only is Wommack the third defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa in as many seasons, but he is also instituting a new defensive philosophy.
Wommack's unique 4-2-5 scheme, dubbed the "Swarm" defense, was a staple of his tenure in Mobile. It represents a dramatic shift from the defensive formations of the Nick Saban era, wherein there was much positional innovation from a 3-4 base. As far as the defensive line is concerned, that means the introduction of the "Bandit": a defensive end who can play different styles but also force the issue at the line of scrimmage (for example, an edge rusher who sets up akin to a lineman).
As a whole, the position group provides both depth and experience on the defensive side of the football. That's despite the loss of notable names to the transfer portal and professional ranks, including Justin Eboigbe, who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers after a seven-sack, All-SEC season in 2023.
Among this season's leaders on the defensive front include Tim Keenan III and Tim Smith. Keenan was among the biggest defensive contributors in 2023, starting at nose tackle last fall following a 2022 season in which he appeared in just two games. Smith has played in double-digit contests in each of his four seasons entering his graduate year. Of the newcomers, Texas A&M transfer LT Overton figures to make some of the most impact.
2024 Alabama Defensive Tackles:
1. Tim Keenan III
One of the breakout players on Alabama's 2023 team, Keenan found success on the defensive interior after dropping weight and recorded 38 tackles to go with his first career sack. He elected to stay in Tuscaloosa, and going into his redshirt junior season, is set to be one of the leaders on his side of the ball.
2. Tim Smith
The other Tim on the Crimson Tide's defensive line has some of the most experience on the entire team, having played in a double-digit number of contests every season since his 2020 arrival. He had a pair of sacks in 2023, good for second on the defensive line behind Eboigbe, and tallied nine tackles last September against USF.
3. LT Overton
Overton, a former five-star and Under Armour All-American in 2022, arrived at Alabama with two seasons' worth of SEC experience on his ledger acquired at Texas A&M. He posted 31 tackles during his freshman campaign and is right in the mix to stake his claim at the new Bandit spot.
4. Damon Payne Jr.
This redshirt junior has a lot of games under his belt but is in line to gain even more experience in the 2024 season. A potential breakout candidate, much as Keenan was in 2023, he's seen time on a rotational basis and logged a tackle in the Rose Bowl.
5. Jeheim Oatis
Oatis is one of the key returners to the defensive line for the upcoming season. He started three games last fall and only missed one, not playing against USF due to an injury. Nevertheless, his productive 2023 season saw 26 tackles and recognition on the Outland Trophy watchlist. He had four tackles in Alabama's game against eventual fellow College Football Playoff semifinalist Texas.
6. Jah-Marien Latham
Latham is another player who's a logical fit at the Bandit position, with a billed weight of 275 pounds. The Alabama native played in every game last season, having his best day against Arkansas. Like Smith, he has been in Tuscaloosa since 2020, and Latham has appeared in 31 games across his tenure. He previously redshirted after the 2021 campaign.
7. James Smith
Smith, a 6'3" sophomore, played nine games during his freshman season in Tuscaloosa. Once one of the very best recruits in the state of Alabama, he chose the Crimson Tide over other SEC offers. While he's gotten his feet wet at the collegiate level, he's also hoping the coming season brings more experience and opportunities.
8. Jordan Renaud
Renaud, who hails from Texas, is one of the young players in the group. At 261 pounds, it seems a stint at Bandit is possible in his future. He played in two games last fall, netting three tackles against Chattanooga.
9. Hunter Osborne
Osborne did not play during the 2023 season. He took a redshirt year and is a former prized recruit out of Hewitt-Trussville High School, choosing Alabama over other offers including the likes of Auburn and Tennessee.
10. Edric Hill
Hill took part in two 2023 games and collected his first college tackle in the effort. The redshirt freshman and former four-star is a big body, standing 6'3" and weighing in at 294 pounds. The Kansas City, Mo., product opted for Alabama over Arkansas and LSU, among others.
11. Jeremiah Beaman
Beaman is a true freshman and a former prep standout coming to Tuscaloosa by way of Parker High School. A class of 2024 member, the tall 265-pounder is yet to record collegiate experience.
12. Isaia Faga
Another true freshman, Faga was once rated as the No. 22 player in the state of Alabama by ESPN. He attended Central in Phenix City, Ala.
13. Keon Keeley
Perhaps the most intriguing addition to this list, the five-star pass rusher in the 2023 class is listed on Alabama's roster as a linebacker. Even so, he took reps with the defensive line during the spring and learned the Bandit position. He didn't play in 2023, but Wommack's new defense appears to have provided him an avenue to hone his skillset even further and become all the more versatile.