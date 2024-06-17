Happy Birthday Amari Cooper: Roll Call, June 17, 2024
The former Alabama and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver turns 29-years old on Monday. Cooper is entering his 11th year in the NFL, but is looking for a new contract from the Browns before the season begins.
He missed out on Clevelands voluntary and mandatory portions of minicamp as a negotiation tactic, but is still considered one of the top wide receivers in the sport. Cooper's 9,486 receiving yards put him second all-time in Alabama alum receiving yards behind only Julio Jones.
Cooper helped the Crimson Tide win the 2012 National Championship, he won the 2014 Biletnikoff Award, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He's still Alabama's career leader in receptions but is second in the Crimson Tide history book in every other major receiving category behind DeVonta Smith.
He became the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2015 and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving benchmark six times in his career, twice with each of the three teams he's played for.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 17, 1994: Amari Cooper was born in Miami.
June 17, 2015: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and a former Alabama assistant coach, died in College Station, Texas. He was 79.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was always taught to be hungry and humble.” — Amari Cooper
