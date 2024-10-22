The Extra Point: Amari Cooper Scores Touchdown in Buffalo Bills Debut
It's been a whirlwind week for former Alabama star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Less than seven days ago as of this writing, he was a member of the Cleveland Browns. Last Tuesday, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for draft compensation. He went from a team that is currently sitting at 1-6 to one that is 5-2.
Furthermore, his debut with Buffalo couldn't have gone a lot better, as he hauled in a touchdown catch on his very first target. He finished with four catches for 66 yards and that score while the Bills went on to defeat the struggling Tennessee Titans 34-10. Cooper's best game in Cleveland this season was a week three game against the Giants.
Cooper is now on his fourth NFL stop. He has now been traded three different times in his career, including featuring in two midseason swaps. The first was an October 2018 trade from the then-Oakland Raiders, the team that drafted Cooper, to the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, most recently receiving the honor in 2023. He's earned that distinction with every team he has played on to date, minus Buffalo.
On the Cleveland front, the Browns are now without their starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday. Cooper, a 2014 Heisman Trophy finalist, spent six regular season games in Cleveland this year. In that span, he caught just two touchdown passes, both in the aforementioned loss against New York. Last season, he had 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns.