Alabama Women’s Tennis Honoring Ms. Terry: Roll Call, October 22, 2024
The Alabama women’s tennis team helped assemble the Women’s Build on Monday. The Women’s Build is a house being constructed to honor Terry Saban, by Habitat for Humanity, for all that Ms. Tery has done for the local community.
The Women’s Build is an annual initiative “designed to engage, educate, and empower women to provide safe and affordable housing for families in need,” per Habitat for Humanity executive director Ellen Potts.
According to Habitat for Humanity, the house is set to be dedicated during Thanksgiving week. Ms. Terry will be in attendance.
The Alabama women’s tennis team has helped build homes through Habitat for Humanity in nine of the last 12 years. The tradition of building homes started under then-head coach Jenny Mainz. Mainz had a focus on community service and wanted to build champions of the university and in the community.
The team’s next match is in Tuscaloosa for the Roberta Alison Fall Classic on Nov. 1 and 2.
Did You Notice?
- 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and Baltimore Ravens standout running back Derrick Henry recorded 15 carries for 169 yards and a receiving touchdown in Monday night's 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Henry's biggest play of the evening came on an 81-yard run, but he joked that his top speed of 21 miles per hour on the carry wasn't fast enough to reach the endzone.
- Alabama baseball released its Week 4 practice schedule.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy. “No choice but to take it on the chin,” Williams told ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “I’m in good spirits just ready to get back with my brothers ASAP."
- Former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey in his third and fourth interceptions of the season during the Baltimore Ravens’ Monday Night Football game. However, he went down with an injury after his second pick of the evening.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 22, 1988: In describing the action to a CBS audience, commentator Brent Musburger calls Derrick Thomas' performance the best defensive effort he had ever seen. In Alabama's 8-3 win over Penn State, Thomas registered three quarterback sacks, including one for a safety, batted down one pass, and was credited with eight quarterback hurries. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Never give up. Reach down inside and you’ll find something left.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant