Bama Central

Report: Former Alabama Standout Amari Cooper Traded to Bills

The 2014 Heisman Trophy Finalist and 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is headed to Buffalo.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Alabama standout wide receiver Amari Cooper has been traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Sources: The #Bills are trading for #Browns WR Amari Cooper, sending a third-round pick in a pick swap," Rapoport wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Full details: BUF gets WR Amari Cooper and 6th in 2025, CLE gets 3rd in 2025 and a 7th in 2026"

This move comes roughly three months after the Browns restructured his contract, as the deal gave him a $5 million raise while the team also is guaranteeing him the $20 million currently left on his contract.

Cooper held out from mandatory minicamp earlier in the offseason in anticipation of a new deal. But now he'll likely end the holdout once training camp begins for Cleveland.

The fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft had one of the best seasons of his illustrious career in 2023-24 as he earned his fifth trip to the Pro Bowl. On Dec. 24, 2023, against the Houston Texans, he set a franchise record of 265 receiving yards while recording 11 receptions and two touchdowns.

This season, Cooper has hauled in 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns through six games. However, the Browns have struggled mightily through the first third of the season as Cleveland's 1-5 record is tied for the worst in the league.

Cooper joins a Bills team loaded with talent and postseason promise, but the wide receivers department was in much need of improvement, especially since four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs went to the Houston Texans this offseason. Cooper will now be receiving targets from Josh Allen, one of the highest-regarded quarterbacks in the league.

Cooper played at Alabama from 2012-14. In his final season with the Crimson Tide, he led the FBS in receptions (124) and he was on top of the SEC in receiving yards (1,727) and touchdowns (16). This helped him become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Bama/NFL