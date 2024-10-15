Report: Former Alabama Standout Amari Cooper Traded to Bills
Former Alabama standout wide receiver Amari Cooper has been traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources: The #Bills are trading for #Browns WR Amari Cooper, sending a third-round pick in a pick swap," Rapoport wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Full details: BUF gets WR Amari Cooper and 6th in 2025, CLE gets 3rd in 2025 and a 7th in 2026"
This move comes roughly three months after the Browns restructured his contract, as the deal gave him a $5 million raise while the team also is guaranteeing him the $20 million currently left on his contract.
Cooper held out from mandatory minicamp earlier in the offseason in anticipation of a new deal. But now he'll likely end the holdout once training camp begins for Cleveland.
The fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft had one of the best seasons of his illustrious career in 2023-24 as he earned his fifth trip to the Pro Bowl. On Dec. 24, 2023, against the Houston Texans, he set a franchise record of 265 receiving yards while recording 11 receptions and two touchdowns.
This season, Cooper has hauled in 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns through six games. However, the Browns have struggled mightily through the first third of the season as Cleveland's 1-5 record is tied for the worst in the league.
Cooper joins a Bills team loaded with talent and postseason promise, but the wide receivers department was in much need of improvement, especially since four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs went to the Houston Texans this offseason. Cooper will now be receiving targets from Josh Allen, one of the highest-regarded quarterbacks in the league.
Cooper played at Alabama from 2012-14. In his final season with the Crimson Tide, he led the FBS in receptions (124) and he was on top of the SEC in receiving yards (1,727) and touchdowns (16). This helped him become a Heisman Trophy finalist.