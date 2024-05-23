NCAA Lawsuits on The Joe Gaither Show
The Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" focuses on the current class action lawsuit against the NCAA and what it means for the future of college athletics. The Power Five conferences are reportedly on the verge of agreeing to a $2.8 billion settlement with former NCAA athletes, but that may not be the biggest development for college sports in this lawsuit.
Colleges are also reportedly on the verge of agreeing to a future revenue sharing model that would see current student-athletes compensated anywhere between $15 and $20 million per school each year. On the surface it makes sense for the student-athletes to have a piece of the pie, but what will that mean for sports that don't turn a profit?
The University of Alabama reported a $12 million loss in the 2023 fiscal year, but a $19 million profit in 2022. If Alabama struggles to come up with the money each year in the given climate, could it lead to a reduction of sports in order to save money? Could student athletes see a reduction in quality of facilities in favor of cash directly into the student-athlete's pocket?
The show then pivots to the NBA as we expand our coverage across the Walsh Writing Network. We welcome Matt Guzman into the program who covers the San Antonio Spurs for Inside the Spurs. Was Brandon Miller robbed of NBA Rookie of the Year or was Victor Wembanyama really one of the best rookies to grace the hardwood?
