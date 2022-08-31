Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Week 3 State Football Rankings

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (19); 2-0; 237

2. Auburn; 2-0; 178

3. Fairhope (1); 2-0; 148

4. Hoover; 1-1; 130

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 116

6. Thompson; 0-2; 103

7. Opelika; 2-0; 88

8. Prattville; 1-0; 51

9. Enterprise; 1-1; 42

10. Oak Mountain; 2-0; 24

Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-0) 9, Sparkman (2-0) 6, Bob Jones (1-1) 4, James Clemens (0-2) 3, Foley (1-1) 1.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 2-0; 240

2. Mountain Brook; 2-0; 174

3. Saraland; 2-0; 162

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 134

5. Pinson Valley; 2-0; 110

6. Theodore; 2-0; 90

7. Briarwood; 1-1; 74

8. Gardendale; 1-1; 60

9. Hartselle; 2-0; 42

10. Helena; 2-0; 20

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (1-1) 10, Muscle Shoals (2-0) 8, Parker (2-0) 8, Benjamin Russell (2-0) 4, Pike Road (0-2) 2, Oxford (1-1) 1, Wetumpka (2-0) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (20); 2-0; 240

2. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 169

3. Leeds; 2-0; 135

4. Gulf Shores; 2-0; 131

5. Guntersville; 2-0; 111

6. Ramsay; 1-1; 89

7. Moody; 2-0; 79

8. Vigor; 1-1; 75

9. Alexandria; 0-1; 39

10. Eufaula; 1-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Arab (2-0) 11, Greenville (1-0) 10, Central-Clay Co. (0-1) 8, Faith-Mobile (1-0) 8, Headland (2-0) 7, B.C. Rain (1-1) 3, Lincoln (2-0) 1, Valley (1-1) 1.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 2-0; 217

2. Handley (2); 2-0; 174

3. Andalusia; 2-0; 152

4. Jacksonville (2); 2-0; 139

5. Northside (1); 2-0; 125

6. Oneonta; 2-0; 100

7. Jackson; 1-0; 80

8. Anniston; 2-0; 67

9. Montgomery Aca.; 1-1; 36

10. Cherokee Co.; 2-0; 19

Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-1) 10, Priceville (2-0) 10, Orange Beach (0-0) 3, Bibb Co. (1-1) 2, Deshler (2-0) 2, T.R. Miller (1-1) 2, Bayside Aca. (2-0) 1, West Morgan (2-0) 1.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (9); 0-1; 199

2. Winfield (4); 2-0; 156

3. Mars Hill Bible (4); 1-1; 155

4. St. James (2); 1-1; 127

5. Opp (1); 1-1; 103

6. Mobile Chr.; 1-1; 100

7. Gordo; 1-1; 89

8. Straughn; 1-0; 34

9. Alabama Chr.; 0-1; 31

10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Houston Aca. (2-0) 22, Sylvania (1-0) 20, Thomasville (1-0) 20, Saks (1-1) 19, Excel (1-0) 18, Flomaton (1-1) 8, Dadeville (1-0) 7, Fayette Co. (2-0) 3, Walter Wellborn (1-1) 3, Phil Campbell (2-0) 2.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 1-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 2-0; 179

3. G.W. Long; 1-0; 127

4. Clarke Co.; 0-1; 116

5. Ariton; 1-1; 107

6. Lanett; 1-1; 101

7. Pisgah; 1-0; 100

8. J.U. Blacksher; 2-0; 70

9. B.B. Comer; 1-1; 50

10. Aliceville; 1-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend (1-0) 4, Cleveland (0-1) 3, Tanner (1-1) 3, Thorsby (2-0) 1, Vincent (2-0) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (17); 2-0; 227

2. Spring Garden (2); 2-0; 179

3. Leroy (1); 1-0; 168

4. Elba; 2-0; 136

5. Decatur Heritage; 2-0; 105

6. Linden; 2-0; 100

7. Sweet Water; 0-1; 79

8. Pickens Co.; 1-1; 62

9. Valley Head; 2-0; 34

10. Meek; 2-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (2-0) 9, Cedar Bluff (1-1) 8, Kinston (1-1) 7, Georgiana (2-0) 5, Millry (1-1) 5, Verbena (2-0) 3.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (17); 1-0; 229

2. Patrician (1); 1-0; 169

3. Macon-East; 2-0; 154

4. Jackson Aca. (1); 2-0; 126

5. Lee-Scott (1); 1-0; 114

6. Glenwood; 0-2; 108

7. Escambia Aca.; 0-0; 68

8. Edgewood; 0-1; 64

9. Lowndes Aca.; 0-1; 51

10. Crenshaw Chr.; 1-0; 30

Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (1-0) 9, Fort Dale Aca. (1-0) 6, Bessemer Aca. (0-1) 5, Clarke Prep (0-1) 5, Monroe Aca. (1-1) 2.

