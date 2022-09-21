Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Week 6 State Football Rankings

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Auburn (18); 5-0; 233

2. Fairhope (1); 5-0; 164

3. Central-Phenix City; 4-1; 147

4. Hoover; 4-1; 145

5. Thompson (1); 3-2; 140

6. Opelika; 4-1; 90

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 68

8. Enterprise; 3-2; 67

9. Dothan; 4-1; 50

10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Sparkman (4-1) 7, Foley (2-2) 5, Prattville (2-2) 5, Austin (3-2) 3, Daphne (3-2) 2, Bob Jones (3-2) 1, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 5-0; 237

2. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 176

3. Saraland (1); 5-0; 164

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 136

5. Theodore; 5-0; 122

6. Hartselle; 5-0; 94

7. Gardendale; 3-1; 73

8. Pinson Valley; 2-2; 61

9. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 40

10. Homewood; 4-1; 11

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (4-0) 8, Decatur (5-0) 8, Benjamin Russell (3-1) 3, McGill-Toolen (2-2) 3, Briarwood (2-2) 2, Helena (4-1) 1, Pike Road (3-2) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237

2. Leeds; 4-0; 161

3. Ramsay; 4-1; 154

4. Guntersville (1); 5-0; 145

5. Moody; 5-0; 113

6. Pleasant Grove; 3-1; 106

7. Gulf Shores; 4-1; 80

8. Arab; 5-0; 61

9. Vigor; 3-2; 33

10. Beauregard; 5-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Eufaula (3-1) 11, Demopolis (4-1) 6, Headland (3-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 4, Williamson (4-1) 4, Faith-Mobile (3-1) 3, Southside-Gadsden (4-1) 1.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 5-0; 222

2. Handley (4); 5-0; 184

3. Andalusia (1); 5-0; 165

4. Oneonta; 5-0; 132

5. Anniston; 5-0; 129

6. Jacksonville; 3-2; 66

7. Priceville; 5-0; 64

8. Northside; 4-1; 57

9. Cherokee Co.; 4-1; 30

10. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Deshler (5-0) 15, Montgomery Aca. (3-2) 15, Etowah (4-1) 11, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Orange Beach (2-1) 5, Corner (4-0) 4, American Chr. (4-1) 3, Jackson (2-2) 2, Randolph (4-1) 2.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (16); 3-1; 220

2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 4-1; 165

3. St. James; 4-1; 140

4. Gordo (1); 4-1; 133

5. Mobile Chr.; 4-1; 108

6. Opp; 4-1; 106

7. Winfield; 3-1; 79

8. Straughn; 4-0; 69

9. Houston Aca.; 4-0; 51

10. Thomasville; 4-0; 30

Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1 first-place vote) (4-0) 15, Fayette Co. (4-0) 10, Lauderdale Co. (4-1) 6, Excel (3-1) 4, Trinity (4-1) 2, Madison Aca. (2-2) 1, Randolph Co. (4-0) 1.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 4-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 5-0; 180

3. Ariton; 4-1; 155

4. Pisgah; 4-0; 137

5. Aliceville; 4-1; 101

6. B.B. Comer; 4-1; 99

7. G.W. Long; 3-1; 80

8. J.U. Blacksher; 4-1; 55

9. Isabella; 4-0; 38

10. Reeltown; 3-1; 13

Others receiving votes: Cleveland (3-1) 11, Clarke Co. (1-3) 9, Lanett (2-3) 7, Vincent (4-1) 5, Luverne (3-2) 4, Southeastern-Blount (4-0) 3, Collinsville (3-1) 2, Tanner (3-2) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (15); 4-0; 225

2. Leroy (5); 3-0; 195

3. Linden; 5-0; 145

4. Brantley; 4-1; 139

5. Sweet Water; 3-1; 113

6. Valley Head; 4-0; 88

7. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 79

8. Spring Garden; 4-1; 70

9. Meek; 5-0; 43

10. Loachapoka; 5-0; 24

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (5-0) 9, Millry (4-1) 8, Decatur Heritage (3-2) 1, Lynn (3-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (17); 4-0; 230

2. Macon-East (1); 4-0; 176

3. Lee-Scott (1); 4-0; 154

4. Jackson Aca. (1); 5-0; 152

5. Autauga Aca.; 3-1; 106

6. Lowndes Aca.; 3-1; 102

7. Clarke Prep; 3-1; 72

8. Chambers Aca.; 3-2; 64

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 3-1; 39

10. Glenwood; 2-3; 36

Others receiving votes: Valiant Cross (1-2) 5, Bessemer Aca. (1-3) 2, Banks Aca. (2-2) 1, Monroe Aca. (2-3) 1.

