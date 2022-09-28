Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Week 7 State Football Rankings

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Auburn (18); 6-0; 234

2. Fairhope (1); 5-0; 165

3. Thompson (1); 4-2; 156

4. Hoover; 5-1; 154

5. Central-Phenix City; 4-2; 111

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 91

7. Enterprise; 3-2; 75

8. Dothan; 5-1; 71

9. Opelika; 4-2; 36

10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Austin (4-2) 6, Sparkman (4-1) 6, Prattville (3-2) 4, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (11); 6-0; 205

2. Clay-Chalkville (7); 5-1; 176

3. Theodore; 6-0; 151

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2); 6-0; 150

5. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 131

6. Hartselle; 6-0; 110

7. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 77

8. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 63

9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 21

10. Decatur; 5-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Gardendale (3-2) 15, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (3-2) 5, Benjamin Russell (4-1) 3, Briarwood (3-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (3-2) 3, Helena (5-1) 2, Center Point (5-1) 1, Wetumpka (5-1) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237

2. Leeds; 5-0; 165

3. Guntersville (1); 6-0; 156

4. Moody; 6-0; 131

5. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 113

6. Ramsay; 4-2; 95

7. Gulf Shores; 5-1; 94

8. Vigor; 3-2; 44

9. Beauregard; 5-0; 43

10. Eufaula; 4-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Arab (5-1) 16, Demopolis (5-1) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 5, Charles Henderson (4-1) 4, Williamson (5-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (5-1) 1.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 6-0; 225

2. Handley (4); 6-0; 185

3. Andalusia; 6-0; 160

4. Anniston; 6-0; 134

5. Oneonta; 6-0; 129

6. Priceville; 6-0; 75

7. Jacksonville; 4-2; 71

8. Northside; 4-1; 49

9. Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 42

10. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Deshler (6-0) 14, Etowah (4-1) 7, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Corner (5-0) 5, Orange Beach (3-1) 3, Randolph (4-1) 2, Jackson (3-2) 1.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 5-1; 213

2. Gordo (3); 5-1; 163

3. Piedmont (2); 3-2; 156

4. Opp (1); 5-1; 135

5. Winfield; 4-1; 104

6. St. James; 4-2; 81

7. Houston Aca.; 5-0; 79

8. Mobile Chr.; 4-2; 74

9. Dadeville (1); 5-0; 42

10. Fayette Co.; 5-0; 29

Others receiving votes: Straughn (4-1) 20, Thomasville (4-1) 14, Excel (4-1) 12, Sylvania (4-1) 5, Trinity (5-1) 5, Madison Aca. (3-2) 4, Randolph Co. (5-0) 4.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 5-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 6-0; 179

3. Ariton; 5-1; 160

4. Aliceville; 5-1; 133

5. Isabella; 5-0; 111

6. Pisgah; 4-1; 76

7. Reeltown; 3-1; 64

8. Vincent; 5-1; 45

9. B.B. Comer; 4-2; 39

10. G.W. Long; 3-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (5-0) 21, Collinsville (4-1) 9, Lexington (4-1) 9, Luverne (4-2) 9, J.U. Blacksher (4-2) 6, Hatton (4-1) 2, Tanner (4-2) 2, West End-Walnut Grove (5-1) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (15); 5-0; 225

2. Leroy (5); 4-0; 195

3. Linden; 5-0; 143

4. Sweet Water; 3-1; 124

5. Brantley; 4-2; 106

6. Valley Head; 5-0; 103

7. Spring Garden; 5-1; 79

8. Meek; 5-0; 60

9. Loachapoka; 5-0; 40

10. Pickens Co.; 4-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (6-0) 16, Millry (5-1) 13, Lynn (4-1) 9.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (16); 5-0; 227

2. Lee-Scott (3); 5-0; 186

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 6-0; 156

4. Autauga Aca.; 3-1; 120

5. Macon-East; 4-1; 116

6. Lowndes Aca.; 4-1; 107

7. Clarke Prep; 4-1; 77

8. Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 67

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-1; 47

10. Glenwood; 2-3; 35

Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (3-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (3-2) 1.

