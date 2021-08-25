August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 2

The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.
Author:
Publish date:

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Thompson (22); 1-0; 264

2. Hoover; 1-0; 190

3. Auburn; 1-0; 174

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 164

5. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 132

6. Theodore; 1-0; 110

7. Daphne; 0-0; 83

8. James Clemens; 1-0; 63

9. Enterprise; 1-0; 43

10. Oak Mountain; 1-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Austin (0-1) 3, Baker (1-0) 1, Prattville (1-0) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Spanish Fort (18); 1-0; 252

2. Clay-Chalkville (2); 1-0; 198

3. Pinson Valley (2); 0-1; 177

4. Briarwood; 1-0; 164

5. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 124

6. Opelika; 0-1; 84

7. Eufaula; 1-0; 83

8. Hartselle; 1-0; 50

9. Homewood; 1-0; 39

10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 0-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Helena (1-0) 18, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 16, McAdory (1-0) 12, Pelham (1-0) 3, Hueytown (1-0) 2, Oxford (0-1) 2, Athens (1-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Pike Road (18); 1-0; 250

2. Pleasant Grove (4); 0-0; 198

3. Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 162

4. St. Paul's; 0-1; 137

5. Leeds; 1-0; 128

6. Faith-Mobile; 0-1; 111

7. Andalusia; 1-0; 76

8. Russellville; 1-0; 66

9. Alexandria; 0-0; 51

10. Guntersville; 0-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Tallassee (1-0) 19, Center Point (1-0) 13, UMS-Wright (0-1) 13, Fairview (1-0) 5, Greenville (1-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Gordo (16); 1-0; 246

2. Handley (6); 1-0; 209

3. Williamson; 1-0; 164

4. Jacksonville; 1-0; 141

5. Madison Aca.; 0-1; 101

6. West Limestone; 0-0; 93

7. American Chr.; 0-1; 90

8. Vigor; 1-0; 75

9. Mobile Chr.; 0-0; 74

10. Jackson; 1-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Anniston (1-0) 15, Bibb Co. (1-0) 9, Etowah (0-1) 7, Deshler (0-1) 3, Montevallo (1-0) 3, St. James (0-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261

2. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 197

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 170

4. Montgomery Aca.; 1-0; 145

5. Slocomb; 0-0; 111

6. Plainview; 0-0; 100

7. Flomaton; 0-0; 78

8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 64

9. Opp; 1-0; 52

10. Bayside Aca.; 1-0; 24

Others receiving votes: Thomasville (0-0) 21, Ohatchee (0-1) 16, Saks (1-0) 6, Dadeville (0-0) 3, Oakman (0-1) 3, Excel (1-0) 1, Reeltown (0-1) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Lanett (18); 1-0; 252

2. Abbeville; 0-0; 178

3. Mars Hill Bible (4); 0-1; 176

4. Clarke Co.; 0-0; 157

5. North Sand Mountain; 0-0; 134

6. Geneva Co.; 0-0; 103

7. Spring Garden; 0-0; 81

8. Elba; 1-0; 69

9. Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 54

10. Falkville; 1-0; 47

Others receiving votes: Addison (1-0) 1, Red Bay (0-1) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (0-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Brantley (20); 0-0; 255

2. Sweet Water (2); 0-0; 195

3. Pickens Co.; 0-0; 178

4. Linden; 0-0; 154

5. Maplesville; 1-0; 139

6. Millry; 0-0; 100

7. McKenzie; 0-0; 71

8. Cedar Bluff; 0-0; 60

9. Decatur Heritage; 0-1; 55

10. Loachapoka; 1-0; 40

Others receiving votes: Florala (0-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 1, Marion Co. (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Escambia Aca. (16); 1-0; 246

2. Glenwood (6); 1-0; 215

3. Autauga Aca.; 1-0; 170

4. Pike Liberal Arts; 0-1; 154

5. Chambers Aca.; 1-0; 137

6. Macon-East; 1-0; 108

7. Patrician; 0-0; 69

8. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 59

9. Morgan Aca.; 0-0; 47

10. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 10, Sparta (0-0) 7, Abbeville Chr. (1-0) 1.

Generic football graphic
ASWA

ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 2

Sports Illustrated cover, Bart Starr, August 25, 1975
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 25, 2021

Bryce Young, Alabama practice, August 24, 2021
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's 18th Practice of Fall Camp

SEC Logo, Alabama practice, December 15, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Leads SEC with 15 Players on 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

Alabama players in the NFL
All Things Bama

H2 For You: Alabama is redefining its 'NFLU' title

Steven Setterstrom, Forme Tour
All Things Bama

Steven Setterstrom is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

2023 DL Peter Woods, Thompson High (AL)
All Things Bama

Top 2023 DL Peter Woods Discusses Recruitment and Ties to Alabama

Crimson Tikes: Ibis Hubrisamus
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Ibis Hubrisamus