ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 3
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 2-0; 264
2. Hoover; 2-0; 192
3. Auburn; 2-0; 175
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 159
5. Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 134
6. Theodore; 2-0; 110
7. Daphne; 1-0; 86
8. James Clemens; 2-0; 62
9. Enterprise; 2-0; 42
10. Oak Mountain; 2-0; 27
Others receiving votes: Fairhope (1-1) 2, Baker (1-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Spanish Fort (19); 2-0; 255
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 197
3. Pinson Valley (2); 1-1; 179
4. Briarwood; 2-0; 160
5. Mountain Brook; 2-0; 126
6. Hartselle; 2-0; 98
7. Homewood; 2-0; 85
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-1; 45
9. Opelika; 0-2; 41
10. Eufaula; 1-1; 27
Others receiving votes: Helena (2-0) 21, McAdory (2-0) 17, McGill-Toolen (0-1) 2, Hueytown (1-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (19); 2-0; 253
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 1-0; 203
3. Central-Clay Co.; 2-0; 167
4. Leeds; 2-0; 146
5. Faith-Mobile; 1-1; 124
6. Alexandria; 1-0; 97
7. Russellville; 2-0; 94
8. Guntersville; 1-1; 50
9. St. Paul's; 0-2; 42
10. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (1-1) 24, Fairview (2-0) 15, Greenville (2-0) 8, Tallassee (1-1) 5, Fairfield (1-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (18); 2-0; 252
2. Handley (4); 1-0; 206
3. Madison Aca.; 1-1; 154
4. West Limestone; 1-0; 130
5. Vigor; 2-0; 113
6. American Chr.; 1-1; 111
7. Williamson; 1-1; 109
8. Jackson; 2-0; 71
9 (tie). Anniston; 2-0; 35
9 (tie). Jacksonville; 1-1; 35
Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (2-0) 20, Oneonta (2-0) 5, Etowah (0-1) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-1) 3, Montevallo (2-0) 3, Priceville (1-0) 3, St. James (1-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 1-0; 261
2. Piedmont (1); 1-0; 198
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 179
4. Plainview; 1-0; 145
5. Flomaton; 1-0; 131
6. Bayside Aca.; 2-0; 99
7. Montgomery Aca.; 1-1; 63
8. Trinity; 2-0; 36
9. Slocomb; 0-1; 35
10. Saks; 2-0; 32
Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1-0) 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 13, Opp (1-1) 11, T.R. Miller (1-1) 9, Excel (2-0) 7, Danville (2-0) 6, Thomasville (0-1) 4, Southside-Selma (1-0) 3, Winfield (2-0) 3, Chickasaw (1-0) 2, Ohatchee (0-2) 2, Phil Campbell (1-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (16); 1-1; 240
2. Lanett (3); 1-1; 186
3. Geneva Co. (1); 1-0; 164
4. Spring Garden (2); 1-0; 158
5. Elba; 2-0; 139
6. Abbeville; 0-1; 126
7. Clarke Co.; 0-1; 84
8. Westbrook Chr.; 1-0; 79
9. North Sand Mountain; 0-1; 27
10. Addison; 2-0; 26
Others receiving votes: Falkville (1-1) 7, Whitesburg Chr. (1-1) 5, B.B. Comer (1-1) 3, Thorsby (2-0) 3, Houston Co. (2-0) 2, Leroy (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 1, Orange Beach (2-0) 1, Sand Rock (1-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (18); 0-0; 248
2. Sweet Water (4); 1-0; 206
3. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 182
4. Maplesville; 2-0; 155
5 (tie). Linden; 0-1; 117
5 (tie). Millry; 1-0; 117
7. McKenzie; 1-0; 89
8. Loachapoka; 1-0; 62
9. Marion Co.; 2-0; 27
10. Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (0-1) 14, Notasulga (2-0) 10, Ragland (2-0) 4, Berry (0-1) 2, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Hubbertville (1-0) 1, Keith (2-0) 1, Wadley (2-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Escambia Aca. (22); 2-0; 264
2. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 190
3. Glenwood; 1-1; 169
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-1; 156
5. Chambers Aca.; 2-0; 144
6. Patrician; 1-0; 104
7. Morgan Aca.; 1-0; 75
8. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 64
9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 31
10. Macon-East; 1-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Sparta (1-0) 18, Crenshaw Chr. (0-1) 3, Edgewood (2-0) 3, Jackson Aca. (2-0) 3, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-0) 1.