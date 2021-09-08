September 8, 2021
ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 4

ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 4

The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.
The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (22); 3-0; 264

2. Hoover; 3-0; 195

3. Auburn; 3-0; 172

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 156

5. Central-Phenix City; 3-0; 136

6. Theodore; 3-0; 111

7. James Clemens; 3-0; 77

8. Enterprise; 3-0; 66

9. Oak Mountain; 3-0; 50

10. Daphne; 1-1; 13

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (2-1) 12, Baker (2-1) 1, Prattville (2-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Spanish Fort (19); 3-0; 255

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 198

3. Pinson Valley (2); 2-1; 183

4. Briarwood; 3-0; 150

5. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 132

6. Hartselle; 3-0; 103

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-1; 70

8. Opelika; 1-2; 56

9. McAdory; 3-0; 50

10. Helena; 3-0; 28

Others receiving votes: Homewood (2-1) 16, Hueytown (2-1) 3, Buckhorn (3-0) 2, Eufaula (1-2) 2, Jackson-Olin (2-0) 2, Lee-Montgomery (2-0) 2, Oxford (1-2) 1, Pelham (2-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pike Road (20); 3-0; 256

2. Pleasant Grove (2); 2-0; 200

3. Central-Clay Co.; 3-0; 177

4. Leeds; 3-0; 143

5. Faith-Mobile; 2-1; 120

6. Alexandria; 2-0; 108

7. Russellville; 3-0; 91

8. Guntersville; 2-1; 53

9. St. Paul's; 1-2; 46

10. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 40

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (2-1) 9, Greenville (3-0) 6, Parker (3-0) 3, Tallassee (1-1) 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Gordo (19); 3-0; 255

2. Handley (3); 2-0; 203

3. Madison Aca.; 2-1; 161

4. West Limestone; 2-0; 137

5. Vigor; 3-0; 135

6. American Chr.; 2-1; 121

7. Anniston; 3-0; 94

8. Bibb Co.; 3-0; 46

9. Williamson; 1-2; 27

10. St. Michael; 2-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-1) 16, Jackson (2-1) 11, Jacksonville (1-2) 7, Mobile Chr. (1-1) 3, Priceville (2-0) 3, Straughn (3-0) 3, West Blocton (3-0) 3, Brooks (3-0) 2, Cleburne Co. (3-0) 2, Hamilton (3-0) 1, St. James (2-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 2-0; 258

2. Piedmont (2); 2-0; 200

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 180

4. Plainview; 2-0; 145

5. Flomaton; 2-0; 133

6. Bayside Aca.; 3-0; 108

7. Montgomery Aca.; 2-1; 71

8. Trinity; 3-0; 66

9. Slocomb; 1-1; 42

10. Opp; 2-1; 9

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-2) 7, T.R. Miller (2-1) 7, Danville (3-0) 6, Winfield (3-0) 6, Saks (2-1) 4, Thomasville (1-1) 4, Ohatchee (1-2) 3, Southside-Selma (2-0) 3, Dadeville (1-1) 1, Excel (2-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 2-1; 246

2. Lanett (3); 2-1; 200

3. Geneva Co.; 2-0; 166

4. Spring Garden (2); 2-0; 165

5. Abbeville; 1-1; 134

6. Clarke Co.; 1-1; 107

7. Addison; 3-0; 72

8. Elba; 2-1; 36

9. Falkville; 2-1; 24

10. Sand Rock; 2-0; 21

Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (1-0) 19, Leroy (2-0) 19, Thorsby (2-0) 17, Ariton (3-0) 10, Westbrook Chr. (1-1) 7, Ider (2-1) 6, Central-Coosa (0-2) 5, B.B. Comer (1-2) 1, Colbert Co. (2-1) 1, Luverne (2-0) 1, North Sand Mountain (0-2) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (1-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (19); 1-0; 252

2. Sweet Water (3); 2-0; 203

3. Pickens Co.; 2-0; 181

4. Maplesville; 3-0; 156

5. Millry; 2-0; 130

6. Loachapoka; 2-0; 102

7. Marion Co.; 3-0; 71

8. Decatur Heritage; 1-2; 44

9. Keith; 3-0; 42

10. Notasulga; 3-0; 29

Others receiving votes: McKenzie (1-1) 10, Wadley (3-0) 10, Cedar Bluff (1-1) 9, Linden (0-2) 4, Hackleburg (2-0) 3, Samson (2-1) 3, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Winterboro (2-1) 2, Red Level (1-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Escambia Aca. (22); 3-0; 264

2. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 195

3. Pike Liberal Arts; 2-1; 171

4. Chambers Aca.; 3-0; 154

5. Morgan Aca.; 2-0; 119

6. Bessemer Aca.; 1-1; 88

7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-1; 70

8. Glenwood; 1-2; 66

9. Patrician; 1-1; 47

10. Sparta; 2-0; 25

Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott (1-1) 13, Edgewood (3-0) 12, Macon-East (1-2) 10, Jackson Aca. (3-0) 8, Crenshaw Chr. (1-1) 7, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-1) 1, South Choctaw Aca. (2-1) 1.

