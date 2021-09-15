September 15, 2021
ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 5

The latest poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 high school football season.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (22); 4-0; 264

2. Hoover; 4-0; 195

3. Auburn; 4-0; 174

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-0; 156

5. Central-Phenix City; 4-0; 132

6. Theodore; 4-0; 113

7. James Clemens; 4-0; 81

8. Enterprise; 4-0; 65

9. Oak Mountain; 4-0; 51

10. Fairhope; 3-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Baker (3-1) 1, Daphne (1-2) 1, Prattville (3-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Spanish Fort (20); 4-0; 258

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 4-0; 199

3. Pinson Valley (1); 3-1; 178

4. Briarwood; 4-0; 151

5. Mountain Brook; 4-0; 129

6. Hartselle; 4-0; 108

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-1; 68

8. McAdory; 4-0; 63

9. Opelika; 2-2; 53

10. Helena; 4-0; 37

Others receiving votes: Homewood (3-1) 4, Jackson-Olin (3-0) 2, Pelham (3-1) 2, Hueytown (3-1) 1, Northridge (4-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pike Road (20); 4-0; 256

2. Pleasant Grove (2); 3-0; 200

3. Central-Clay Co.; 4-0; 178

4. Leeds; 4-0; 146

5. Faith-Mobile; 3-1; 119

6. Alexandria; 3-0; 111

7. Russellville; 4-0; 94

8. Guntersville; 3-1; 58

9. UMS-Wright; 3-1; 57

10. Greenville; 4-0; 20

Others receiving votes: Parker (4-0) 9, St. Paul's (1-3) 3, Andalusia (2-2) 2, Ardmore (4-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Handley (20); 2-0; 255

2. Madison Aca. (2); 3-1; 187

3. Vigor; 4-0; 170

4. American Chr.; 3-1; 146

5. Gordo; 3-1; 140

6. Bibb Co.; 4-0; 98

7. Williamson; 2-2; 63

8. West Limestone; 2-1; 48

9. Northside; 3-1; 42

10. Central-Florence; 4-0; 22

Others receiving votes: Anniston (3-1) 17, Etowah (2-1) 12, Brooks (4-0) 9, Hamilton (4-0) 9, Straughn (4-0) 9, Cherokee Co. (2-1) 7, Mobile Chr. (2-1) 5, Cleburne Co. (4-0) 4, Jacksonville (2-2) 4, St. Michael (2-1) 3, West Blocton (4-0) 3, St. James (3-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 3-0; 258

2. Piedmont (2); 3-0; 200

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-0; 180

4. Plainview; 3-0; 148

5. Flomaton; 3-0; 131

6. Trinity; 4-0; 86

7. Montgomery Aca.; 3-1; 84

8. Slocomb; 2-1; 49

9. Bayside Aca.; 3-1; 31

10. Opp; 3-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 21, Winfield (4-0) 13, T.R. Miller (3-1) 12, Thomasville (2-1) 5, Lauderdale Co. (4-0) 3, Ohatchee (2-2) 2, Saks (3-1) 2, Excel (2-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 3-1; 248

2. Lanett (3); 3-1; 204

3. Spring Garden (2); 3-0; 180

4. Clarke Co.; 2-1; 147

5. Elba; 3-1; 100

6. Falkville; 3-1; 80

7. Sand Rock; 3-0; 62

8. Ariton; 4-0; 56

9. Geneva Co.; 2-1; 55

10. G.W. Long; 2-0; 45

Others receiving votes: Leroy (3-0) 28, Addison (3-1) 19, Abbeville (1-2) 11, Midfield (3-0) 5, Ranburne (3-1) 5, Colbert Co. (3-1) 4, Luverne (2-0) 3, B.B. Comer (2-2) 1, Cottonwood (2-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (18); 2-0; 249

2. Sweet Water (3); 3-0; 202

3. Pickens Co. (1); 3-0; 185

4. Maplesville; 4-0; 156

5. Millry; 3-0; 130

6. Loachapoka; 2-0; 105

7. Keith; 4-0; 64

8. Decatur Heritage; 2-2; 54

9. Notasulga; 4-0; 50

10. Wadley; 4-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (3-1) 18, Cedar Bluff (2-1) 10, Samson (3-1) 5, Meek (3-1) 2, Winterboro (3-1) 2, Gaylesville (3-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Escambia Aca. (22); 4-0; 264

2. Autauga Aca.; 3-0; 195

3. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-1; 173

4. Chambers Aca.; 4-0; 153

5. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-1; 124

6. Glenwood; 2-2; 100

7. Sparta; 3-0; 66

8. Jackson Aca.; 4-0; 42

9 (tie). Bessemer Aca.; 1-2; 37

9 (tie). Morgan Aca.; 2-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (2-2) 19, Crenshaw Chr. (2-1) 15, Patrician (1-2) 12, Banks Aca. (3-1) 5, Lee-Scott (1-2) 5, Monroe Aca. (1-2) 5, Edgewood (3-1) 2.

