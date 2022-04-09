Skip to main content

ASWA 50th Anniversary Celebration to Include Special Dedication at Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Alabama Sports Writers Association announces details of 2022 convention and awards banquet in Birmingham on June 12.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association will become part of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as a plaque recognizing ASWA Hall of Fame inductees will be unveiled during the organization’s 50th anniversary celebration this summer.

The plaque, which will include 2022 inductees Cecil Hurt and Mark McCarter, will be seen for the first time the ASWA annual summer convention, which will be at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on June 12.

“It feels like we’re going home,” ASWA president Christopher Walsh said. “We can’t thank the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and director Scott Myers, for helping make this happen.”

The annual awards dinner and banquet will be held later that night at the Hilton Birmingham at UAB.

This year’s ceremony will honor both Hurt and McCarter, the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, the athletes of the year plus the Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award. 

This year’s winners of the ASWA Presidents’ Award and the Bill Shelton Award will also be announced.

50th Anniversary ASWA Convention and Awards Banquet

Alabama Sports Writers Association logo (ASWA)

What: The 50th Anniversary Alabama Sports Writers Association Convention and Awards Banquet

Where: The convention will be held at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and the awards banquet will be at the Hilton Birmingham UAB.

When: Sunday, June 12th. The convention starts at noon. The Banquet at 7 p.m.

Membership and Dues

ASWA Membership

• Registration for the convention begins at 11 a.m. As usual, the convention will include lunch. Our plan is to be completely done and out of the ASHOF by 4 p.m.

Address: 2150 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203

The Awards Banquet

ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year

• The awards banquet will begin 7 p.m., and includes dinner. A pre-ceremony reception will begin at 6 p.m. 

Like last year a hospitality room and patio area will be open afterward.

Rooms and Reservations

UAB Hilton

The ASWA has negotiated a room rate of $119 per night, which includes complimentary Wi-Fi. The rate is the same for a room with two queen-sized beds or a king-sized bed with a balcony. 

To make a reservation call 205-933-9000 or follow this link:

https://www.hilton.com/en/attend-my-event/bhmhhhh-asw-ea00aac2-5f80-4fad-a902-73c7fbc17e1c/

Address: 808 20th Street South,Birmingham, AL 35205

RSVP

RSVP graphic


We are asking everyone to please RSVP, especially for the banquet. Email christopherofwalsh@gmail.com of you’re planning to attend. 

We’ve done our best to keep the costs low despite inflation, but we have to provide a head count for the banquet by May 21. That's a firm deadline. 

Message Christopher Walsh at christopherofwalsh.gmail if you plan to attend the convention, awards banquet or both. 

The 50 Legends 

(In Alphabetical Order)

  1. Sam Adams
  2. Tom Arenberg
  3. Clyde Bolton
  4. Mike Bolton
  5. Al Browning
  6. Jerry Bryan
  7. Jimmy Bryan
  8. Al Burleson
  9. Paul Cox
  10. Gregg DeWalt
  11. Bill Easterling
  12. Paul Finebaum
  13. Charles Goldberg
  14. Rubin Grant
  15. Hoyt Harwell
  16. Wayne Hester
  17. Tommy Hicks
  18. Charles Hollis
  19. Cecil Hurt
  20. Ron Ingram
  21. Jon Johnson
  22. Don Kausler Jr.
  23. Randy Kennedy
  24. Charles Land
  25. Stacy Long
  26. Bill Lumpkin
  27. Kathy Lumpkin
  28. Wayne Martin
  29. Benny Marshall
  30. Phillip Marshall
  31. Kirk McNair
  32. Mark McCarter
  33. Ray Melick
  34. Max Moseley
  35. Zipp Newman
  36. Bob Phillips
  37. John Pruett
  38. Kevin Scarbinsky
  39. Doug Segrest
  40. George Smith
  41. Bill Shelton
  42. Jimmy Smothers
  43. Jon Solomon
  44. Creg Stephenson
  45. Naylor Stone
  46. Ben Thomas
  47. Alf Van Hoose
  48. Christopher Walsh
  49. Ronald Weathers
  50. John Zenor

