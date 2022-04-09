ASWA 50th Anniversary Celebration to Include Special Dedication at Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Alabama Sports Writers Association announces details of 2022 convention and awards banquet in Birmingham on June 12.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association will become part of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as a plaque recognizing ASWA Hall of Fame inductees will be unveiled during the organization’s 50th anniversary celebration this summer.

The plaque, which will include 2022 inductees Cecil Hurt and Mark McCarter, will be seen for the first time the ASWA annual summer convention, which will be at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on June 12.

“It feels like we’re going home,” ASWA president Christopher Walsh said. “We can’t thank the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and director Scott Myers, for helping make this happen.”

The annual awards dinner and banquet will be held later that night at the Hilton Birmingham at UAB.

This year’s ceremony will honor both Hurt and McCarter, the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, the athletes of the year plus the Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

This year’s winners of the ASWA Presidents’ Award and the Bill Shelton Award will also be announced.

50th Anniversary ASWA Convention and Awards Banquet What: The 50th Anniversary Alabama Sports Writers Association Convention and Awards Banquet Where: The convention will be held at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and the awards banquet will be at the Hilton Birmingham UAB. When: Sunday, June 12th. The convention starts at noon. The Banquet at 7 p.m. Membership and Dues • Registration for the convention begins at 11 a.m. As usual, the convention will include lunch. Our plan is to be completely done and out of the ASHOF by 4 p.m. Address: 2150 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203 The Awards Banquet • The awards banquet will begin 7 p.m., and includes dinner. A pre-ceremony reception will begin at 6 p.m. Like last year a hospitality room and patio area will be open afterward. Rooms and Reservations The ASWA has negotiated a room rate of $119 per night, which includes complimentary Wi-Fi. The rate is the same for a room with two queen-sized beds or a king-sized bed with a balcony. To make a reservation call 205-933-9000 or follow this link: https://www.hilton.com/en/attend-my-event/bhmhhhh-asw-ea00aac2-5f80-4fad-a902-73c7fbc17e1c/ Address: 808 20th Street South,Birmingham, AL 35205 RSVP

We are asking everyone to please RSVP, especially for the banquet. Email christopherofwalsh@gmail.com of you’re planning to attend. We’ve done our best to keep the costs low despite inflation, but we have to provide a head count for the banquet by May 21. That's a firm deadline. Message Christopher Walsh at christopherofwalsh.gmail if you plan to attend the convention, awards banquet or both.

The 50 Legends

(In Alphabetical Order)