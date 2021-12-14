ASWA Opens Nominations for 2022 Hall of Fame, Hall of Honors Consideration

Due to the upcoming Alabama Sports Writers Association's 50th anniversary celebration, the election process for the Hall of Fame and Hall of Honors has been moved up. The final voting for both will be in January.

TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR CONSIDERATION: Send their name/names with a brief bio of their accomplishments by Christmas Eve to the email address jjohnson@dothaneagle.com.

Criteria:

1. A Hall of Fame nominee must have been a full-time sports writer in the state of Alabama

for at least 10 years.

2. Full-time sports writers will include those who worked or have worked at a

daily newspaper, a weekly newspaper, a wire service, an Internet service (which includes blogs, newsletters, etc.), a specialty sports publication or a magazine published in the state of Alabama.

3. The Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who either have been instrumental to the growth and success of ASWA, or to sports journalism in general and he or she has a strong Alabama tie (born here, went to school in the state, etc.), but does not meet the criteria outlined in paragraph 2.

4. Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor inductees will be determined by a vote of the ASWA membership. Nominations along with the previous year's results will be considered by the executive committee and an official ballot listing no more than three finalists will be distributed to the membership. To be elected, a nominee must receive more than 65 percent of the votes cast. Unless there are extenuating circumstances, no more than two people shall be inducted in either category during a given year.

Hall of Fame

Last year's nominees (in alphabetical order):

Keith Dunnevant, Paul Finebaum, Rubin Grant, Cecil Hurt, Mark McCarter, Phillip Marshall, Mark Murphy, Kevin Scarbinsky.

Current members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame:

1983: Benny Marshall (Birmingham News), Zipp Newman (Birmingham News), Bob Phllips (Birmingham Age-Herald and Post-Herald)

1986: Sam Adams (Montgomery Advertiser-Alabama Journal)

1989: Alf Van Hoose (Birmingham News), Naylor Stone (Birmingham Post-Herald)

1992: Ronald Weathers (Birmingham News)

1993: Bill Lumpkin (Birmingham Post-Herald)

1997: Bill Shelton (Cullman Times), Jimmy Smothers (Gadsden Times)

2000: Jimmy Bryan (Birmingham News), Bill Easterling (Huntsville Times)

2001: Clyde Bolton (Birmingham News)

2002: Jerry Bryan (Birmingham News)

2003: John Pruett (Huntsville Times)

2006: Wayne Martin (Birmingham News)

2008: Charles Hollis (Birmingham News)

2012: Kirk McNair (‘Bama Magazine)

2013: Ron Ingram (Birmingham News)

2018: Tommy Hicks (Mobile Press-Register)

ASWA Hall of Honor

Last year's nominees (in alphabetical order):

Rick Bragg, Kathy Harker

Current members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association Hall of Honor:

2007: David Housel (Auburn University), Don Naman (Talladega Speedway), Charles Thornton (University of Alabama)

2009: Larry White (University of Alabama)

2018: Greg Seitz (Jacksonville State)

2020: Ivan Maisel

To join the ASWA

Annual dues: $30 for active members, $25 for anyone serving in the mentor program (and you have to be an active member to vote).

Alumni dues: $15 for those who are no longer active in the profession.

Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA)

Jacksonville State Sports Information

700 Pelham Road North

Jacksonville, AL 36265

Attn: Greg Seitz

Annual convention

The convention and annual awards banquet are traditionally held the Sunday before Father's Day in June. The 2022 celebration is scheduled for June 12 in Birmingham. Cost to attend is $25.