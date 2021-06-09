DeVonta Smith Named the ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year

The former Crimson Tide wide receiver is the fifth Heisman Trophy winner from the state to win the award since 2009

After dominating college football last fall, DeVonta Smith has won a final award from his national-championship season at Alabama.

The former Crimson Tide standout is the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Amateur Athlete of Year.

Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award as college football's most outstanding player, and the Biletnikoff Award as the game's best receiver.

Selected as the Associated Press Player of the Year, he was the first wide receiver to win the award.

Smith was also a unanimous All-American selection, named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and was Alabama's first recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, as the nation's most versatile player.

He's the only receiver in SEC history with multiple career games totaling four or more receiving touchdowns, and holds both the SEC and Alabama career record for receiving touchdowns with 46, topping the previous mark of 31 held by Amari Cooper (2012-14) and Chris Doering of Florida (1992-95).

Smith's also the Alabama and SEC all-time receiving yards leader with 3,965. I

During the shortened 2020 season due to the coronavirus, he led the nation in receptions (117), receiving touchdowns (23) and receiving yards (1,856), while playing an SEC-only schedule.

He's the fifth Heisman Trophy winner from the state to be named the amateur athlete of the since 2009. Previous to that there had only been one.

The 49th annual ASWA awards banquet will be held Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year