DeVonta Smith Named the ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year
After dominating college football last fall, DeVonta Smith has won a final award from his national-championship season at Alabama.
The former Crimson Tide standout is the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Amateur Athlete of Year.
Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award as college football's most outstanding player, and the Biletnikoff Award as the game's best receiver.
Selected as the Associated Press Player of the Year, he was the first wide receiver to win the award.
Smith was also a unanimous All-American selection, named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and was Alabama's first recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, as the nation's most versatile player.
He's the only receiver in SEC history with multiple career games totaling four or more receiving touchdowns, and holds both the SEC and Alabama career record for receiving touchdowns with 46, topping the previous mark of 31 held by Amari Cooper (2012-14) and Chris Doering of Florida (1992-95).
Smith's also the Alabama and SEC all-time receiving yards leader with 3,965. I
During the shortened 2020 season due to the coronavirus, he led the nation in receptions (117), receiving touchdowns (23) and receiving yards (1,856), while playing an SEC-only schedule.
He's the fifth Heisman Trophy winner from the state to be named the amateur athlete of the since 2009. Previous to that there had only been one.
The 49th annual ASWA awards banquet will be held Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.
ASWA Amateur Athlete of the Year
- 2020 DeVonta Smith
- 2019 Derrick Brown
- 2018 Casey Mize
- 2017 Minkah Fitzpatrick
- 2016 Jonathan Allen
- 2015 Derrick Henry
- 2014 Amari Cooper
- 2013 Jameis Winston
- 2012 Brooke Pancake
- 2011 Trent Richardson
- 2010 Cam Newton
- 2009 Mark Ingram II
- 2008 DeWanna Bonner
- 2007 Pat White
- 2006 JaMarcus Russell
- 2005 DeMeco Ryans
- 2004 Jason Campbell
- 2003 Philip Rivers
- 2002 Andree Pickens
- 2001 Gabe Cross
- 2000 Gabe Cross
- 1999 Chris Samuels
- 1998 Tee Martin
- 1997 Tim Hudson
- 1996 Meredith Willard
- 1995 Ronald McKinnon
- 1994 Jay Barker
- 1993 Niesa Johnson
- 1992 Dee Foster
- 1991 Tim VanEgmond
- 1990 Phillip Doyle
- 1989 Gary Hollingsworth
- 1988 Derrick Thomas
- 1987 Mike Turk
- 1986 Cornelius Bennett
- 1985 Bo Jackson
- 1984 Rowdy Gaines
- 1983 David Magadan
- 1982 Randy Campbell
- 1981 Ed Lett
- 1980 Rowdy Gaines
- 1979 Joe Cribbs
- 1978 Reginald King
- 1977 Ozzie Newsome
- 1976 Harvey Glance
- 1975 Leon Douglas
- 1974 Jerry Pate