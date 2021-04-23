Final ASWA Baseball and Softball Rankings for 2021 Season

The latest state high school baseball and softball rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association

The final state baseball and softball rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2021 season(s):

Softball

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (33-2-1)

2. Fairhope (25-2)

3. Spain Park (30-5-1)

4. Bob Jones (25-3)

5. Austin (32-8)

6. Thompson (31-6)

7. Vestavia Hills (21-13)

8. Auburn (19-7)

9. Central-Phenix City (24-5)

10. Hoover (22-11)

Others nominated: Albertville (22-11), Alma Bryant (13-7), Baker (11-17), Dothan (31-9), Sparkman (27-8), Theodore (26-9), Tuscaloosa Co. (20-18-1).

CLASS 6A

1. Athens (35-9)

2. Helena (33-8)

3. Spanish Fort (27-4)

4. Springville (27-8)

5. Buckhorn (25-12)

6. Hazel Green (25-13)

7. Hartselle (31-15)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-8)

9. Cullman (24-11)

10. Muscle Shoals (24-4)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (11-6), Chelsea (20-12), Fort Payne (25-9), Mortimer Jordan (13-14-1), Pell City (23-9-2), Saraland (18-11), Scottsboro (16-11-1), Wetumpka (27-11).

CLASS 5A

1. Faith Academy (17-2-1)

2. Tallassee (25-8-2)

3. Elmore Co. (26-9)

4. Brewbaker Tech (22-7)

5. Hayden (26-6-1)

6. Ardmore (22-14)

7. Satsuma (22-7)

8. Corner (24-11)

9. Alexandria (24-10)

10. West Point (19-17-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (22-11-1), Douglas (17-4), East Limestone (20-12-1), John Carroll (21-8), Lawrence Co. (27-17), Moody (12-15), Rehobeth (17-15).

CLASS 4A

1. Rogers (31-6)

2. Curry (37-7)

3. Cleburne Co. (23-9)

4. Northside (30-7)

5. North Jackson (24-13-1)

6. Madison Co. (28-9)

7. LAMP (20-7)

8. Etowah (27-8)

9. Dale Co. (18-17)

10. St. James (17-6)

Others nominated: Alabama Christian (12-15), American Christian (16-13), Brooks (19-16), Cherokee Co. (19-12), Geneva (12-9), Gordo (23-14-1), Madison Academy (17-4), Priceville (21-10-1), Wilson (18-14).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (23-6)

2. Houston Academy (30-4)

3. Plainview (29-5-1)

4. Pleasant Valley (26-12)

5. Mobile Christian (20-6)

6. Opp (31-9-1)

7. Wicksburg (26-14)

8. Oakman (16-10)

9. Winfield (26-13-1)

10. Danville (16-14)

Others nominated: Beulah (18-11), Collinsville (15-12-1), Elkmont (15-12-1), Flomaton (11-8), Geraldine (15-10-1), Ohatchee (19-11-1), T.R. Miller (24-11).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (24-8)

2. Sumiton Christian (27-9)

3. G.W. Long (20-2)

4. Mars Hill Bible (30-11)

5. Leroy (32-4)

6. Hatton (24-17)

7. Orange Beach (22-7)

8. Spring Garden (19-6)

9. Red Bay (18-11)

10. Sand Rock (25-14-1)

Others nominated: Falkville (13-15), Horseshoe Bend (13-16), Locust Fork (12-4), Vincent (18-7), West End (8-6).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (19-8)

2. South Lamar (20-13)

3. Skyline (17-11-1)

4. Appalachian (13-6)

5. Kinston (15-12)

6. Belgreen (17-14)

7. Holy Spirit (8-11)

8. Maplesville (21-12)

9. Millry (17-9)

10. Sweet Water (15-16)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-13), Berry (17-17), Cherokee (19-10), Waterloo (14-17).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (26-8)

2. Macon East (38-15)

3. Clarke Prep (27-6)

4. Bessemer Academy (23-5)

5. Glenwood (25-13-1)

6. Southern Academy (22-5)

7. Lakeside (16-15)

8. Hooper (24-13)

9. Edgewood (20-16)

10. Abbeville Christian (15-12)

Others nominated: Jackson Academy (11-10).

Baseball

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-3)

2. Central-Phenix City (28-3)

3. Florence (22-8)

4. Auburn (26-4)

5. James Clemens (26-13)

6. Bob Jones (26-14)

7. Vestavia Hills (20-10)

8. Smiths Station (22-12)

9. Sparkman (20-10)

10. Dothan (23-8)

Others nominated: Enterprise (19-12), Grissom (20-12), Oak Mountain (18-15), Prattville (20-15), Spain Park (21-11).

CLASS 6A

1. Faith Academy (24-4)

2. Helena (23-7)

3. Cullman (25-10)

4. Oxford (25-6)

5. Saraland (22-7)

6. Hartselle (21-12)

7. Chelsea (23-14)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (26-10)

9. Gulf Shores (22-9)

10. Hueytown (28-9)

Others nominated: Calera (16-12), Eufaula (19-10), Gardendale (17-5), Hazel Green (20-16), Jasper (20-11), Mortimer Jordan (30-5), Spanish Fort (18-15), Stanhope Elmore (22-8), Wetumpka (21-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Russellville (32-5)

2. Andalusia (20-5)

3. Rehobeth (21-3)

4. UMS-Wright (17-9)

5. Madison Academy (25-10)

6. Leeds (23-8)

7. Holtville (22-9)

8. Elmore Co. (21-7)

9. Shelby Co. (19-8)

10. Alexandria (19-13)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-13), Headland (14-6), Lawrence Co. (18-10), Pike Road (17-7), Sardis (16-10), St. Clair Co. (19-13), St. Paul’s (14-8), West Point (19-17).

CLASS 4A

1. Mobile Christian (26-3)

2. Gordo (19-5)

3. American Christian (22-12)

4. West Limestone (25-6)

5. North Jackson (24-8)

6. Bibb Co. (20-7)

7. Alabama Christian (17-10-1)

8. Straughn (16-5)

9. Deshler (19-8)

10. Oneonta (18-6)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (15-12), Curry (18-10), Dale Co. (12-11-1), Hamilton (17-12), St. James (21-9), Wilson (14-9).

CLASS 3A

1. T.R. Miller (25-1)

2. Piedmont (27-4)

3. Phil Campbell (30-3)

4. Fyffe (19-1)

5. Bayside Academy (19-5)

6. Opp (20-5)

7. Thomasville (20-4)

8. Winfield (25-10)

9. Providence Christian (18-10)

10. Houston Academy (20-9)

Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (14-11), Childersburg (22-9), Geraldine (14-14), Hokes Bluff (14-7), Lauderdale Co. (18-8), Ohatchee (16-9), Trinity (19-7-1).

CLASS 2A

1. St. Luke’s (20-3)

2. Westbrook Christian (19-7)

3. Decatur Heritage (25-5)

4. Spring Garden (20-12)

5. Ariton (17-9)

6. Mars Hill (19-13)

7. North Sand Mountain (13-4)

8. Ider (20-9)

9. Colbert Co. (28-8)

10. G.W. Long (14-11)

Others nominated: Falkville (20-10), Leroy (20-14), Sand Rock (13-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Lynn (20-2)

2. Brantley (17-7)

3. Bayshore Christian (19-8)

4. Sweet Water (16-12)

5. Lindsay Lane (17-10)

6. Maplesville (11-7)

7. Hackleburg (19-7)

8. Donoho (14-7)

9. Faith-Anniston (17-7)

10. Athens Bible (14-9)

Others nominated: Covenant Christian (14-16), Red Level (11-9), Sumiton Christian (11-18).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (22-4-1)

2. Glenwood (32-10)

3. Bessemer Academy (27-7)

4. Patrician (21-5)

5. Lowndes Academy (21-9)

6. Macon East (21-8)

7. Wilcox Academy (17-7)

8. Chambers Academy (22-7)

9. Morgan Academy (18-6)

10. Edgewood (14-13)

Others nominated: Autauga Academy (12-8), Clarke Prep (16-13), Escambia Academy (18-11-1), Jackson Academy (14-7-1).