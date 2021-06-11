Golfer Hayden Carner Named ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year

Central Alabama standout finished in the top five of every tournament, winning two including the ACCC Conference Championship

Golf fans, remember the name, Hayden Carner.

During his freshman year at Central Alabama Community College, the local product finished in the top five of every tournament he played this past season. That included winning two events, including the ACCC Conference Championship.

Consequently, Carner is the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Community College Athlete of the Year.

"Hayden had proven to be an excellent young man in all aspects," Central Alabama golf coach Dave Jennings said. "Along with being quick-witted, and a tremendous gentleman of high character, he has proven to be a leader of his CACC Trojan Golf Team. He has attained that position through his hard work ethic, performance on the golf course and by being a student of the game."

Carner was named a PING First-Team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He earned all-region and all-district honors, and was among those considered for the annual Palmer Cup, the annual team competition featuring college golfers, pitting the United States against an International squad representing the rest of the world.

With a 3.909 GPA for the 2020-2021 academic year, including a 4.0 in the fall semester, Carner plans to acquire his associates degree from Central Alabama before transferring to a four-year university and continue his golf career.

ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year

2020 Hayden Carner

2019 Imari Martin

2018 Demarkus Lampley

2017 Cierra Johnson

2016 Jackson Hesterlee

2015 Courtney Shields

2014 Rachel Ragland

2013 Courtney Shields

2012 John Michael O'Toole

2011 Sean Hiller

2010 Sarah Weldemann

2009 Wes Cook

2008 Zach Primavera

2007 Jennifer Sexton

2006 Cory Cooperwood

2005 Will Ginn

2004 Blair Potter

2003 Jean Felix

2002 Daniel Hill

2001 Rodney Blas

2000 Becky Stone

1999 Justin Shelwood

2998 Stacey Breeding

1997 Jerome Young

1996 Adrian Pledger

1995 Ricky Collins

1994 Andrew Hunter Harris

1993 Al Dillar

1992 Jana Simmons

1991 Leonard White