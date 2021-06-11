Golfer Hayden Carner Named ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year
Golf fans, remember the name, Hayden Carner.
During his freshman year at Central Alabama Community College, the local product finished in the top five of every tournament he played this past season. That included winning two events, including the ACCC Conference Championship.
Consequently, Carner is the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Community College Athlete of the Year.
"Hayden had proven to be an excellent young man in all aspects," Central Alabama golf coach Dave Jennings said. "Along with being quick-witted, and a tremendous gentleman of high character, he has proven to be a leader of his CACC Trojan Golf Team. He has attained that position through his hard work ethic, performance on the golf course and by being a student of the game."
Carner was named a PING First-Team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He earned all-region and all-district honors, and was among those considered for the annual Palmer Cup, the annual team competition featuring college golfers, pitting the United States against an International squad representing the rest of the world.
With a 3.909 GPA for the 2020-2021 academic year, including a 4.0 in the fall semester, Carner plans to acquire his associates degree from Central Alabama before transferring to a four-year university and continue his golf career.
ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year
2020 Hayden Carner
2019 Imari Martin
2018 Demarkus Lampley
2017 Cierra Johnson
2016 Jackson Hesterlee
2015 Courtney Shields
2014 Rachel Ragland
2013 Courtney Shields
2012 John Michael O'Toole
2011 Sean Hiller
2010 Sarah Weldemann
2009 Wes Cook
2008 Zach Primavera
2007 Jennifer Sexton
2006 Cory Cooperwood
2005 Will Ginn
2004 Blair Potter
2003 Jean Felix
2002 Daniel Hill
2001 Rodney Blas
2000 Becky Stone
1999 Justin Shelwood
2998 Stacey Breeding
1997 Jerome Young
1996 Adrian Pledger
1995 Ricky Collins
1994 Andrew Hunter Harris
1993 Al Dillar
1992 Jana Simmons
1991 Leonard White