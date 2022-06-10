State Legislature Honors Alabama Sports Writers Association, 50th Anniversary

The ASWA will hold its golden celebration this weekend in Birmingham with its annual convention and the spring awards banquet.

The Alabama State Legislature recognized and honored the Alabama Sports Writers Association and its 50th anniversary celebration with a formal resolution on Friday.

The resolution, HIR 46, was submitted by Rex Reynolds, from Huntsville, who currently serves as an Alabama State Representative for District 21.

It reads as follows:

Resolutions are not laws; rather, they are expressions of the “sentiments” of either the House or Senate. H.R. stands for the U.S. House of Representatives, and any legislation with this prefix indicates that the bill originated from the House. If passed by the House, the bill moves on to the Senate for consideration.

Whereas, from Bryant to Saban, Jordan to Pearl, from a galaxy of professional stars to the high school athletes that make up the fabric of our communities, Alabama’s sports writers have been there to chronicle their achievements, sharing the stories with thousands of eager readers; and

Whereas, the Alabama sports Writers Association (ASWA) celebrates its 50th year in existence at its annual banquet on June 12, 2022, in Birmingham; and

Whereas, the ASWA will celebrate its 50 Legends, the men and women who have best exemplified the craft of journalism through their talent, work ethic, and professionalism; additionally, the ASWA will honor Mark McCarter and the late Cecil hurt with induction into the ASWA Hall of Fame and enshrine the late Vic Knight into its Hall of Honor; and

Whereas, the ASWA was formed to encourage the highest standards of sports journalism in Alabama and beyond, to promote and protect the rights of its members and others in regard to working conditions in the daily coverage of sports, to represent the collective interest of its members in any area that affects their professional duties or general welfare, and to foster and promote the dissemination of information on athlete sand sports activities; and

Whereas, the ASWA assures that the state’s athletes are not only honored through the media, but also in special recognition; the ASWA conducts the weekly polling to rank our state’s high school teams, selects All-State high school players, and in conjunction with the banquet, honors the top professional, amateur, small college, and community college athletes in the state; now therefore,

Be it resolved, that the Alabama Sports Writers Association is highly honored and commended as it celebrates its 50th year in existence at its annual banquet on June 12, 2022, and we extend to them best wishes for continues success in all future endeavors.

The ASWA annual summer convention and awards banquet will be held Sunday in Birmingham.