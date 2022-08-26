Week 2 Alabama High School Football Scores

Thursday's Games

Clarke Co. at Leroy

Cordova at Oakman

Daphne at Carver-Montgomery

Hooper at Fort Dale Aca.

Jemison at Chilton Co.

Monroe Co. at J.F. Shields

Northside Methodist at Cottonwood

Ragland at Southeastern-Blount

Ramsay at Parker

Southside-Gadsden at Hokes Bluff

Tennessee-Deaf at Alabama-Deaf

Vigor at B.C. Rain

Scores will be updated throughout the weekend

From the AHSAA

Hokes Bluff Hosts Southside-Gadsden AHSAA TV Game of the Week Thursday



MONTGOMERY – Hokes Bluff High School’s rivalry with Southside-Gadsden High School is the second longest in Eagles football history. The two Etowah County schools’ rivalry will be showcased Thursday night as the AHSAA TV Network Game of the Week.

Hokes Bluff holds a 39-30-3 edge in the series which began in 1937, the first year the Eagles fielded a team. Southside won that first game 48-2 and won last year’s contest 31-0.

Sandwiched in between have been some of the fiercest battles of any Alabama high school rivalry. The two teams played twice in 1950 – tying 6-6 in the first meeting and then squaring off in the Charity Bowl with Southside winning 19-6.

The Class 5A Panthers (0-1) opened their season last week with a 21-7 loss to Guntersville. Coach Miles Holcomb, in his second season at the helm, led Southside, Class 6A in 2021, to a 5-6 record and earned a berth in the state playoffs. He owns a 13-20 overall head-coaching record with two years at Crossville prior to taking over the Southside program.

In contrast, Coach Mike Robertson begins his 27th season as Hokes Bluff’s head coach Thursday night. His overall record is 170-121 winning the 3A state championship in 2001.

The Eagles (0-0) finished 4-6 last year in Class 3A, Region 6 – a region which has proven to be the toughest in Class 3A year-in and year-out. Robertson’s Eagles finished one game shy of the playoffs with a 3-4 record. Region 6 had a three-way deadlock at the top of its standings last year between Saks, Ohatchee and Piedmont. Piedmont emerged third in the tie and went on to win the state title.

Last week, Southside’s talented wide receiver Cody Roberts had five catches for 31 yards and the Panthers’ lone TD the 21-7 loss to Guntersville. Running backMason Teague had 67 yards on 12 carries.

The Panthers feature a dynamic passing tandem with Roberts and junior quarterback Gauge NeSmith. He completed 125-of-240 passes last season for 1,931 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for 336 yards and three scores and earned a spot on the Gadsden Times All-Etowah County team.

Anchoring the Panthers’ defense is senior Jerrod Harden, who is also an outstanding wrestler who finished second in the state in the 285-pound division last year. He was named The Times’ Wrestler of the Year last winter.

Robertson’s Eagles feature a strong defense led by 5-foot-10, 245-pound senior guard and defensive lineman Dakota Holcomb, sophomore receiver and defensive back Anderson Morgan. Hokes Bluff also features guard, defensive lineman Leon Chen (5-20, 210)

and 6-5, 225-pound senior Kaleb Coshatt, also a guard and defensive lineman. Senior tight end, defensive end and long snapper Jaylen Simmons is perhaps the most experience player on the Eagles’ squad.