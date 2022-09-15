Skip to main content
Week 5 Alabama High School Football Scores

The weekend's schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

In contrast to last week, there are only a handful of games Thursday night: 

Thursday's Games

Athens at Jemison-Huntsville

Auburn at Lee-Montgomery

Fairfield at Ramsay

Huntsville at Bob Jones

Mortimer Jordan at Woodlawn

Mountain Brook at Jackson-Olin

St. John Paul II at North Jackson

Williamson at B.C. Rain

Coaches for 64th North-South All-Star Game

The head coaches for the for the 64th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game to be played at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Friday night, Dec. 16 were selected this week.

Opelika High School head football coach Erik Speakman will head the South squad while Pickens County High School head football coach Michael Williams will lead the North squad, announced Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA). The players and assistant coaches for two 37-member squads will be announced later this fall. The players selected will be 2023 graduating seniors.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. It will be televised live over the AHSAA TV Network and live streamed over the NFHS Network. 

“Both coaches are highly regarded among their peers,” said Dean. “Both bring high energy to the North-South Classic.”

Dean added. “We are grateful for the City (and County) of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama for their continued interest and support of this all-star event. “Moving the game to December (in 2020) has re-energized this all-star classic and we look forward to another great week in Mobile with some of the best student-athletes in this state. We also thank our member schools for their nominations and unwavering support of this game.”

The 63rd annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Game was won last December by the North 14-10. 

The South holds a 32-30-2 edge in the series which was first played in Tuscaloosa in 1948. Two games, a small-school and large-school contest, were played in 1984 with the North winning the 1A-2A game played at Auburn 21-20, and the South winning the large-school game at Tuscaloosa that year 7-6. 

Both games are counted in the overall series record. This year’s game will be the third classic played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in the North-South Game’s long history. The South won the 2020 Classic at Mobile 28-20.

— AHSAA 

