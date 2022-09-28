Week 7 Alabama High School Football Scheduling Updates and Scores

Due to the threat of possible inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, numerous schools have moved up their games to Thursday night this week. Originally, only a handful of games had been scheduled for Thursday.

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Games

Ashford at Daleville

Banks Aca. at Edgewood

Beulah at Dadeville

Carroll-Ozark at Eufaula

Central-Clay Co. at Valley

Central-Phenix City at Dothan

Chilton Co. at Benjamin Russell

Donoho at Winterboro

Florala at Houston Co.

G.W. Long at Zion Chapel

Gordo at Carbon Hill

Greene Co. at Sulligent

Guntersville at Scottsboro

Huntsville at Albertville

Lanett at Reeltown

Lincoln at Munford

Loachapoka at Calhoun

Marbury at Selma

Northside Methodist at Providence Chr.

Notasulga at Verbena

Oakman at Fayette Co.

Orange Beach at St. Michael

Pickens Co. at Lynn

Piedmont at Westbrook Chr.

Pike Co. at New Brockton

R.C. Hatch at University Charter

Ramsay at Wenonah

Red Level at Elba

Rehobeth at Charles Henderson

Robertsdale at Murphy

South Choctaw Aca. at Patrician

Straughn at Houston Aca.

Sylacauga at Beauregard

Tallassee at Elmore Co.

Thorsby at Fayetteville

White Plains at Talladega

Woodville at Gaylesville

Thursday's schedule and final scores will updated throughout the weekend.

From ASHAA:

Last Friday's non-region game between Central-Florence High School and Westminster Christian Academy wasn't decided until the final play, on a two-point conversion by Central for a 70-69 victory.

The game produced a number of AHSAA state records – including most first downs, most points scored by both teams in the fourth quarter, most points in a loss, and with 148 offensive plays by both teams combined