Skip to main content
Week 7 Alabama High School Football Scheduling Updates and Scores

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Alabama High School Football Scheduling Updates and Scores

The weekend's schedule, and numerous schools moved up their games to Thursday night, and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Due to the threat of possible inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, numerous schools have moved up their games to Thursday night this week. Originally, only a handful of games had been scheduled for Thursday. 

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Games

Ashford at Daleville

Banks Aca. at Edgewood

Beulah at Dadeville

Carroll-Ozark at Eufaula

Central-Clay Co. at Valley

Central-Phenix City at Dothan

Chilton Co. at Benjamin Russell

Donoho at Winterboro

Florala at Houston Co.

G.W. Long at Zion Chapel

Gordo at Carbon Hill

Greene Co. at Sulligent

Guntersville at Scottsboro

Huntsville at Albertville

Lanett at Reeltown

Lincoln at Munford

Loachapoka at Calhoun

Marbury at Selma

Northside Methodist at Providence Chr.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notasulga at Verbena

Oakman at Fayette Co.

Orange Beach at St. Michael

Pickens Co. at Lynn

Piedmont at Westbrook Chr.

Pike Co. at New Brockton

R.C. Hatch at University Charter

Ramsay at Wenonah

Red Level at Elba

Rehobeth at Charles Henderson

Robertsdale at Murphy

South Choctaw Aca. at Patrician

Straughn at Houston Aca.

Sylacauga at Beauregard

Tallassee at Elmore Co.

Thorsby at Fayetteville

White Plains at Talladega

Woodville at Gaylesville

Thursday's schedule and final scores will updated throughout the weekend. 

From ASHAA:

Last Friday's non-region game between Central-Florence High School and Westminster Christian Academy wasn't decided until the final play, on a two-point conversion by Central for a 70-69 victory. 

The game produced a number of AHSAA state records – including most first downs, most points scored by both teams in the fourth quarter, most points in a loss, and with 148 offensive plays by both teams combined

  • Most Points in the fourth quarter, both teams (57) – Westminster had 35 and Central scored 22 in the final period
  • Most Points both teams (139) – ranking second all-time behind Childersburg’s 82-64 win (146) over Central Coosa in 2016 and tying Parrish’s 81-58 win (139) over Hubbertville in 2003
  • Most points in a loss (69) – Westminster’s total which came up one point short broke the previous record (64) set by Central Coosa in its loss to Childersburg in 2016
  • Most first downs (67) – Central-Florence had 35 and Westminster had 32 – both surpassing the single-game record set by McGill-Toolen (31) versus Davidson in 2013 and the 67 total established a new mark for two teams
  • Pass completions in a single game (37) – Westminster Christian’s Brandon Musch was 37-of-57, which ranks third all-time behind Cullman’s Tyler Caldwell, who completed 42-of-61 versus Mountain Brook in a 2008 game, and 38 completions by Westminster’s Brian Park in a game versus Red Bay in 2008
  • Most pass attempts in a single game (57) – Musch ranks eighth with his 57 attempts behind all-time leader Robert Nomberg of Northview (68) in a 33-23 loss to Greenville in 1987
  • Most touchdowns accounted for (9) – Musch had seven TD passes and two rushing scores to rank tied for second behind Brayden Kyle of Decatur Heritage, who had 11 in a 76-60 win over Ragland in 2021
  • Most yards passing by 2 QBs (668) – Musch (467) and Brewer (201) rank third all-time in the AHSAA Record Book with Falkville’s Aaron Dove and Coosa Christian’s Caiden Lipscomb setting the record (932) in 2018
  • Most passing yards (467) – Musch turned in the 25th best total all-time – tying with current University of Maryland starting QB Taulia Tagovailoa of Thompson, who was 39 of 52 with three TDs in a 35-0 win over Huntsville in 2017

JoJo Earle
All Things Bama

Photos And Video From Alabama's Tuesday Football Practice

By Mason Smith
Thomas Ponder, Alabama Men's Golf
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Golf Defeats Georgia on Final Day of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

By Mason Smith
HBCU Athletes and Coaches on Sports Illustrated Covers
All Things Bama

It's Time for SEC Schools to Seriously Consider Scheduling HBCU Opponents: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Devonta Smith wins the Heisman Trophy
All Things Bama

The Extra Point Can DeVonta Smith Become the Top WR2 in the NFL?

By Hunter De Siver
Kool-Aid McKinstry
All Things Bama

Punt Return Is The "Kool-Aid" Show

By Mason Smith
Will Anderson Jr. bow
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Motivated by "Audacity" of Opponents to Step on Field

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

What's the Biggest Surprise from Alabama Football Thus Far? Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) is sandwiched by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Talking Alabama at Arkansas with All Hogs Editor Andy Hodges

By Mason Smith