Report: Patrick Surtain II Becomes Highest-Paid Defensive Back in NFL History
Former Alabama and current Denver Broncos standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II earned a massive extension on Wednesday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"ESPN Sources: Denver Broncos and two-time Pro-Bowl CB Patrick Surtain ll reached agreement today on a four-year, $96 million extension that includes $77.5 million guaranteed, now making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history," Schefter wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Tory Dandy of CAA negotiated the deal."
This new salary also makes the 24-year-old the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL on a yearly basis. Here's the top-5:
- Patrick Surtain: $24 million
- Jaire Alexander: $21 million
- AJ Terrell: $20.25 million
- Denzel Ward: $20.1 million
- Jalen Ramsey: $20 million
It's also worth mentioning that fellow Crimson Tide cornerback products Marlon Humphrey ($19.5 million per year) and Trevon Diggs ($19.4 million per year) are listed at the sixth and seventh spots in this category respectively.
Additionally, Wednesday morning's agreement helped the Crimson Tide reach an impossible milestone. Former Alabama players have signed $1 billion in offseason NFL contracts this year! Yes, you read that correctly.
The Broncos selected Surtain with the ninth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft after he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, an Unanimous All-American and of course, an integral member of the Crimson Tide 2020 CFP National Championship.
In three years at Alabama, Surtain recorded 117 tackles, 27 pass breakups, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Surtain's only been in the NFL for three seasons but he's already widely regarded as one if not the best cornerbacks in the entire league. He currently holds career stats of 36 pass breakups and seven interceptions, including a pick-six. His efforts have helped him make two Pro Bowl appearances and a spot on the 2022 All-Pro First Team.
Earlier in the summer, Surtain was ranked the No. 52 player in the league in the annual "Top 100 NFL Players" list. This was Surtain's second time landing in the NFL Top 100 as he ranked No. 49 last season.
The Crimson Tide dominated all other schools on the "Top 100 NFL Players" list as it included 10 former Alabama standouts. The only ones ahead of Surtain were Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (No. 49), New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 37), Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 36) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (No. 15).