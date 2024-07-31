Former Alabama Standout Jalen Hurts Named Top 20 NFL Player of 2024
The NFL consistently includes several former Alabama Crimson Tide standouts in the annual "Top 100 NFL Players" list and nine players made the cut coming into Wednesday.
- No. 90: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith
- No. 79: Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick
- No. 70: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
- No. 63: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
- No. 54: Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen
- No. 52: Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II
- No. 49: Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry
- No. 37: New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams
- No. 36: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
In Wednesday's No. 20-11 installment, one more Crimson Tide product joined the prestigious list, as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts landed at the No. 15 spot.
The 53rd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft showed some promise during his second season in the NFL, but in his third campaign in 2022-23, he finished as the runner-up for the AP NFL MVP award, while shattering several in-game and seasonal franchise records throughout the Eagles' journey to Super Bowl LVII. He was named the third-best player in last year's NFL Top 100.
In the 2023 offseason, the Eagles gave him a five-year, $255 million extension which at the time made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. His $51 million annual salary now makes him the No. 8 highest-paid player in the league.
While Philadelphia's 2023-24 season wasn't nearly as successful as the previous one (lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round), Hurts finished with career highs in every passing category, but he also threw 15 interceptions, nine more than his 2022-23 campaign. Nevertheless, Hurts, who turns 26 on Aug. 7, still made the Pro Bowl last season as he rushed for a career-high 15 touchdowns—many of which came via the hot-button "Tush Push" play.
Hurts has had a really nice offseason as he earned the No. 1 spot on the NFLPA’s Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List on June 11 and launched The Jalen Hurts Foundation on July 23.
As training camp continues to fly by, Hurts, along with a staggering six other Crimson Tide products on the Eagles, are aiming to return to the Super Bowl.
Hurts spent three years at Alabama and was the starter in his freshman and sophomore seasons. In those two years, he combined for 4,861 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. Hurts also ran for 1,809 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Hurts transferred to Oklahoma ahead of his final collegiate season and he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hurts finished the season as a Heisman Trophy runner-up.