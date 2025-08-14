Former Alabama Linebacker Named CTSN Sideline Reporter: Roll Call
Former Alabama linebacker Cory Reamer has been named the sideline reporter for Crimson Tide Sports Network.
CTSN play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart made the announcement on Hey Coach on Wednesday evening. Reamer will be working alongside Stewart and former Alabama quarterback and color analyst Tyler Watts.
Reamer takes over for former Alabama defensive lineman Damion Square, who was hired this offseason to be West Alabama's defensive line coach. West Alabama has numerous Crimson Tide products on its coaching staff, including new head coach Scott Cochran, who was the strength coach under Nick Saban from 2007-19.
“I’m excited about it,” Reamer said on Hey Coach. “It’s been a work in progress. I got to dabble in it a couple of years ago with the Texas game, filling in. I enjoyed it so much, I guess I’m going to do it for an entire season now...I'm excited to be a part of the team. Looking forward to it. It's going to be a fun year.
Reamer played at Alabama from 2005-09. He logged 50 tackles, including seven for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and one blocked kick in his final season as a senior. Reamer helped the Crimson Tide win its first National Championship since 1992 with a victory over Texas.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama men's basketball guard Aden Holloway is competing in Globl Jam for Team Canada's U23 roster this week in Toronto. The junior scored 15 points off the bench on 4 of 8 from deep (0-for-5 from inside the arc) in an 85-78 loss to Brazil. He also logged three rebounds and a pair of assists.
- Los Angeles Chargers running back did some drills on his own at practice. The 2020 Doak Walker Award winner was involved in a fireworks incident on Fourth of July weekend and injured his eye.
- Alabama gymnastics released its home schedule for the 2026 season. The Crimson Tide will face Missouri on Jan. 23, Oregon State on Jan. 30, Arkansas on Feb. 13, Kentucky on March 6 and Georgia on March 13.
- Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts had a long chat with Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders during their joint practice with the Eagles.
- 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II opened up about his battles against reigning NFL triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase, which started long before their professional careers kicked off.
- During the Eagles-Browns joint practice, former Alabama and current Philadelphia rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell got to pick the brain of Myles Garrett. The Cleveland defensive end is a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time First Team All-Pro and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
- Former Alabama standout cornerback and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey was recently a part of a viral video, which featured multiple other Baltimore Ravens asking Michael Phelps, a Baltimore native, to teach the team how to swim. That wish became a reality this week.
- Crimson Tide product Keon Ellis was given the fifth-best steal rating (96) in the NBA 2K26 video game. Ellis had his two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings converted to a regular contract in February 2024, and he's been a key piece for the organization ever since.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
16 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 14, 1964: Foley quarterback Kenny Stabler was voted MVP after leading his team to a 34-7 win in the annual Alabama High School all-star game at Denny Stadium. Stabler was 8-for-12 for 124 yards, and future Crimson Tide teammate David Chatwood scored two touchdowns and led the South team in rushing with 59 yards. Birmingham News writer Jimmy Bryan described Stabler as a "slippery citizen on the football field and poison to a defense. He has all-star written all over him." –Bryant Museum
August 14, 1981: Jarret Johnson was born in Homestead, Fla.
August 14, 2014: The SEC Network was founded.
August 14, 2017: Sports Illustrated‘s 2017 college football preview was published. It featured Jalen Hurts on the cover with the headline, “They are back. Bama Barely Missed the Title Last Year. It Won’t Happen Again.”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He literally knocked the door down. I mean right off the hinges. A policeman came in and asked who knocked the door down and Coach Bryant said, ‘I did.’ The cop just said, ‘Ok,’ and walked away."
— Jerry Duncan on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant following a 7-7 tie with Tennessee.