National Football Foundation Announces Rule Changes Ahead of Season
Just a couple of weeks before the 2025 college football season, the National Football Foundation and the College Football Officiating announced a few rule changes on Wednesday.
"The mission of the Rules Committee is to develop and evaluate rules changes that will enhance the sport, protect the image of the game, and enhance the student athlete's health and safety," CFO National Coordinator of Football Officials Steve Shaw in a statement.
"Player safety has been the highest priority of the committee for many years now resulting in significant changes that have improved the game in terms of mitigating injuries.
Here's a summary for the rest of the important rule changes that Alabama, along with the rest of the FBS, must follow.
Feigning Injuries:
If a player presents as injured after the ball is spotted by officials, that team will be charged a timeout or a delay penalty if all timeouts have been used. That player must remain out of the game until receiving approval of professional medical personnel.
Timeouts in Extra Periods:
To keep the game moving, now each team shall be allowed one timeout for the first extra period and one timeout for the second extra period. After the first two overtime periods, each team will be allowed only one timeout from the beginning of the third extra period until the game has ended. In addition, media timeouts will only be permitted after the first and second extra periods.
Automatic Unsportsmanlike Conduct Fouls
All forms of gun violence are not permitted in college football and simulating the firing of a weapon is an automatic unsportsmanlike foul. Added to the rule in 2025, if a player brandishes a weapon, it is considered an unsportsmanlike act.
Disconcerting Signals
No player may call defensive signals that simulate the sound or cadence of, or otherwise interfere with, offensive starting signals. New for 2025, the terms "move" and "stem" are reserved for defensive cadence and may not be used by the offense. The offense may use a "clap" as a starting signal and this signal may not be used by the defense.
Defenseless Players
A player attempting to recover a loose ball is added to the list of defenseless players.
Team Pre-Snap Movement
Any defensive team player within one yard of the line of scrimmage (stationary or not) may not make quick and abrupt or exaggerated actions that simulate action at the snap and are not part of normal defensive player movement in an obvious attempt to make the offense foul.
Substitution Fouls by the Defense after the Two-Minute Timeout
The infraction, a substitution foul, is treated as a live-ball foul and is a 5-yard penalty. If this action occurs after the two-minute timeout in either half, and 12 or more defenders are on the field and participate in the down, officials will penalize the defense for the foul and the offense will have the option to reset the game clock back to the time displayed at the snap.
"T" Signal on Kicks
Any waving signal by any player of a return team is considered an invalid signal. The "T" signal given by a returner during any kick will now also be considered an invalid signal and will deprive the receiving team of the opportunity to advance the ball. This signal evolved as a signal to alert teammates that a kick returner was not going to return the kick. Now, after a "T" signal on kicks, there will be no return.
Scrimmage Kick Formation
To qualify as a scrimmage kick formation, there must be a potential kicker 10 or more yards behind the neutral zone and it must be obvious that a kick will be attempted. Added for 2025, to qualify as a scrimmage kick formation, no player other than the potential kicker (or holder) may be aligned within the frame of the body of the snapper and no other player may be aligned in the clear path from the snapper to the potential kicker (or holder).
Defensive Linemen on Scrimmage Kick Plays
Currently, if the offense is in a scrimmage kick formation at the snap, any defender within one yard of the line of scrimmage must be aligned completely outside the frame of the body of the snapper and a defensive player may not initiate contact with the snapper until one second has elapsed after the snap. Added for 2025, if the snapper is on the end of the line and is an eligible receiver, he loses the protections outlined above on a scrimmage kick play.
Instant Replay – Referee Announcement
"Confirmed" and "Stands" is being replaced by "Upheld" in the referee announcement after the review process determines that the ruling on the field will not be overturned.
Technology – Coach-to-Player Communications
Coach-to-player communications through the helmet became permissive for the FBS in 2024 and will now be allowed the FCS in 2025.
Technology – Tablets
During halftime intermission or during a suspended game, tablets may be interconnected to other devices to project larger images only in the locker room. No other data such as play sheets, analytics, etc. may be loaded on the tablets.
Optional Equipment – Eye Shields
Eye shields must be clear, not tinted, and made from molded or rigid material. New for 2025, a manufacturer may submit a "nearly clear" eye shield without mirroring or reflective effects for review to the NCAA Football Rules Committee. Both Oakley and Nike have been approved.