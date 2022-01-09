10 Questions Heading into the National Championship Game

On the eve of the final game of the 2021-22 college football season, here are 10 things we've been wondering about regarding the Alabama-Georgia rematch.

T'was the night before the the National Championship Game, and all through Lucas Oil Stadium, not a creature was stirring ...

Except for maybe Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who had to deal with star Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and in two games against the Crimson Tide had seen five of his passes intercepted.

Ok, this isn't a night for anyone in college football getting a lot of sleep, especially those about to square off for a second time in roughly a month, as Alabama handily won the SEC Championship Game on December 4, 41-24.

Alabama fell behind early 10-0, and then went on a long, extended stretch into the fourth quarterback during which it outscored Georgia 38-7.

A lot of things went right for the Crimson Tide that day, and the Bulldogs know that they can play better than that. They feel they proved that by dominating Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

"I think we just came out hot against Michigan in the Orange Bowl," offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said. "We came out hot first drive. We got the ball first and things just started rolling. The ball started rolling down the hill. We were executing at a really high level. All the plays that were called, we were just kind of all on the same page, understanding not necessarily what we were doing but why we were doing it, at the same time.

"I think that's even more important especially when you talk about a game like football where there has to be cohesiveness. It kind of felt different. We all felt we were pushing in the same direction."

But this isn't Michigan.

Here are 10 things we're wondering about on the eve of the National Championship Game, and the rematch between Alabama and Georgia:

1] Who will play right tackle for the Crimson Tide? Alabama Athletics Senior Chris Owens suffered an injury late in the Cotton Bowl Classic, but his recovery has gone well and he's been practicing as the starter. 2] Who will play right guard? Alabama Athletics Redshirt junior Emil Ekiyor Jr. left the game against Cincinnati with a shoulder injury and was replaced by freshman JC Latham. They were splitting time during practices in Tuscaloosa, but they guess here is that Ekiyor starts. “Those guys have been able to practice and, I think, hopefully will be able to play,” Saban said about the offensive linemen during his radio show Saturday night. 3] How will Alabama use junior wide receiver Jameson Williams? College Football Playoff Will he play the same role as the SEC Championship Game, or do more of what was John Metchie III's role like in the Cincinnati game and be more of a possession guy? Probably some of both, although freshman Ja'Corey Brooks has shown he can be a pretty good deep threat. Metchie had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown when he got hurt against Georgia, but only 18 yards after the catch. Williams finished the game with seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 119 yards after the catch. He's the kind of player who make the difference in a game like this. 4] Will Alabama try and run a little more? Alabama Athletics Remember during the first meeting, senior Brian Robinson Jr. was coming off an injury and there were real questions about the backfield with redshirt sophomore Trey Sanders the only other scholarship running back in uniform. Robinson had 16 carries for 55 yards as Alabama ended up running the ball 26 times and throwing it 44. He then had a career game against Cincinnati. The answer is it largely depends on how Georgia's defense lines up and tries to attack the Alabama offense. Look for the Crimson Tide to call a lot of run-play options, but if the Bulldogs do the same things as last time there's no reason for Alabama not to do likewise. 5] So how will Georgia defense attack Alabama? Georgia Athletics The guess here is blitz ... a lot ... from all over and with different players. 6] Will senior linebacker Christopher Allen play? Alabama Athletics Despite his social media posts it seems highly unlikely. Remember, Alabama did the same thing a few years with some injured linebackers who were working their way back from injuries during the postseason. They practiced and traveled with the team, but didn't play. 7] Does Alabama alter how it covered freshmen tight end Brock Bowers? SI.com He's one of three playmakers Alabama needs to be especially concerned about, running back James Cook and wide receiver George Pickens (if healthy) being the others. Bowers got 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the SEC Championship Game. What makes them so difficult to play against is each is a tough matchup. The Crimson Tide defense may not be able to do much differently from the SEC Championship Game in terms of scheme, but we found it interesting how often safety Daniel Wright was covering Cincinnati's tight ends during the Cotton Bowl Classic. 9] Will going for a run help Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis? Georgia Athletics It's the 15th game of the season and now he wants to go jogging? In case you missed the quote from Saturday's media day: "Honestly, the SEC, it was down to mental execution. It was a couple of plays that we busted and they got big plays on. And just I'd say we wasn't as conditioned as we should have been, especially on my part. "And definitely this week we've been working hard. Coach Smart has been working us hard. And actually I'm about to go run right now after this meeting. So it's definitely about pushing yourself to the next level. You just want to do the things -- this is for all the glory. So, if you're not pushing yourself to the absolute limit, then it's like what are you here for." We kind of doubt it going running now will help much, but understanding just what's at stake might. Either way, wouldn't you have loved to have seen the look on the face of the strength and conditioning coach, or Scott Cochran, when Davis said he wasn't in the proper condition for the SEC Championship Game? 9] What's the mentality of the Crimson Tide? College Football Playoff Saban made a point to say this during his radio show AFTER Eli Gold had gone to him for his final thoughts. This was a clear message to the players. “If somebody on the school bus when you’re in school tells you, ‘We’re gonna fight when we get off the school bus,’ you’re not gonna let them get the first punch,” Saban said. “So you’ve gotta be ready, we’ve all gotta be ready to start fast and finish strong and play well for 60 minutes in the game. That’s what we’re hoping our players will be ready to do.” They'll be ready. 10] What's more important, having more overall talent, or having more talent at the key positions? Alabama Athletics We're about to find out.

