10 Takeaways from Alabama's A-Day Game

Thanks to their black, no-contact jerseys, Young, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson were able to survive the onslaught of sacks divvied out by Alabama’s defense Saturday. Opposing quarterbacks next season won’t be as lucky.

Crimson Tide pass-rushers combined for 15 total sacks during the scrimmage. The three-headed monster of Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell accounted for seven of those.

Alabama is looking for ways to put that five-star trio on the field together more this season. The scary thing is the Crimson Tide’s outside linebacker unit has two additional five-star talents in Demouy Kennedy and Jeremiah Alexander. They both joined in during Saturday’s sack party as well.

“I think this year is gonna be something special,” Anderson said. “I think you guys talk about the 2016 defense’s pass rush, I feel like you guys are definitely getting ready to see that again because we have a lot of talented young guys on the edge and in the D-line room. It’s gonna be something special this year.”