2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12
And just like that, things have gotten quite crazy in the Southeastern Conference.
What started as a relatively normal week was quickly turned upside down on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Texas A&M suffered its first SEC loss at Kentucky and LSU lost on the road at Alabama. Auburn and Tennessee won as expected, but the weekend provided even more surprises.
Alabama once again won, downing Missouri after falling on the road to the Tigers just two weeks prior. Auburn took care of business against Kentucky, handing the Wildcats just their second SEC loss of the season. However, the real shakeups occurred when Arkansas squeezed past Texas A&M in overtime and LSU dropped its third-straight game, this time at Tennessee.
Things are beginning to heat up in the SEC, and this week's power rankings prove it. With the Big 12/SEC Challenge coming up next weekend, things are only going to grow even more competitive.
Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:
Biggest Winner: Arkansas — The Razorbacks improved their win streak to four games this past week, storming past South Carolina before downing a strong Texas A&M team in overtime. While SEC play didn't quite start how Arkansas had wanted it — with the Razorbacks opening conference play with three losses — things are starting to look up for the program as it looks to fulfill its SEC title hopes.
Biggest Loser: LSU — The Tigers continued to slide this past week, increasing its losing streak to three games by falling at Alabama and at Tennessee. While both were hostile road environments, the losses are still rough ones for LSU. While the Tigers are about to face a tough Texas A&M team at home, the upcoming slate of games eases up, so look for LSU to get its swagger back soon.
2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12
1. Auburn (18-1 overall, 7-0 SEC)
2. Kentucky (15-4, 5-2)
3. Arkansas (14-5, 4-3)
4. Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2)
5. Alabama (13-6, 4-3)
6. Mississippi State (13-5, 4-2)
7. Tennessee (13-5, 4-3)
8. LSU (15-4, 3-4)
9. Florida (12-6, 3-3)
10. South Carolina (11-7, 2-4)
11. Vanderbilt (10-8, 2-4)
12. Missouri (8-10, 2-4)
13. Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5)
14. Georgia (5-14, 0-6)
This Week's SEC Schedule: Jan. 23-29, 2022
Sunday, Jan. 23
No Games Scheduled.
Read More
Monday, Jan. 24
Florida at Ole Miss — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Alabama at Georgia — 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
No. 2 Auburn at Missouri — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Mississippi State at No. 12 Kentucky — 8 p.m. CT, ESPN
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Florida at No. 24 Tennessee — 5 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Vanderbilt at South Carolina — 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU
Arkansas at Ole Miss — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Texas A&M at No. 13 LSU — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Thursday, Jan. 27
No Games Scheduled.
Friday, Jan. 28
No Games Scheduled.
Saturday, Jan. 29
No. 13 LSU at TCU — 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2
Missouri at No. 15 Iowa State — 1 p.m. CT, ESPNU
Oklahoma at No. 2 Auburn — 1 p.m. CT, ESPN
West Virginia at Arkansas — 1 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Kansas State at Ole Miss — 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Florida — 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2
No. 5 Baylor at Alabama — 3 p.m. CT, ESPN
Mississippi State at No. 18 Texas Tech — 5 p.m. CT, ESPN2
No. 12 Kentucky at No. 7 Kansas — 5 p.m. CT, ESPN
Georgia at Vanderbilt — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network
No. 24 Tennessee at No. 23 Texas — 7 p.m. CT, ESPN
South Carolina at Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network