Arkansas and Alabama led the way with back-to-back wins while Texas A&M and LSU took two losses to shake things up in this week's Power Rankings.

And just like that, things have gotten quite crazy in the Southeastern Conference.

What started as a relatively normal week was quickly turned upside down on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Texas A&M suffered its first SEC loss at Kentucky and LSU lost on the road at Alabama. Auburn and Tennessee won as expected, but the weekend provided even more surprises.

Alabama once again won, downing Missouri after falling on the road to the Tigers just two weeks prior. Auburn took care of business against Kentucky, handing the Wildcats just their second SEC loss of the season. However, the real shakeups occurred when Arkansas squeezed past Texas A&M in overtime and LSU dropped its third-straight game, this time at Tennessee.

Things are beginning to heat up in the SEC, and this week's power rankings prove it. With the Big 12/SEC Challenge coming up next weekend, things are only going to grow even more competitive.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

Biggest Winner: Arkansas — The Razorbacks improved their win streak to four games this past week, storming past South Carolina before downing a strong Texas A&M team in overtime. While SEC play didn't quite start how Arkansas had wanted it — with the Razorbacks opening conference play with three losses — things are starting to look up for the program as it looks to fulfill its SEC title hopes.

Biggest Loser: LSU — The Tigers continued to slide this past week, increasing its losing streak to three games by falling at Alabama and at Tennessee. While both were hostile road environments, the losses are still rough ones for LSU. While the Tigers are about to face a tough Texas A&M team at home, the upcoming slate of games eases up, so look for LSU to get its swagger back soon.

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

1. Auburn (18-1 overall, 7-0 SEC)

2. Kentucky (15-4, 5-2)

3. Arkansas (14-5, 4-3)

4. Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2)

5. Alabama (13-6, 4-3)

6. Mississippi State (13-5, 4-2)

7. Tennessee (13-5, 4-3)

8. LSU (15-4, 3-4)

9. Florida (12-6, 3-3)

10. South Carolina (11-7, 2-4)

11. Vanderbilt (10-8, 2-4)

12. Missouri (8-10, 2-4)

13. Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5)

14. Georgia (5-14, 0-6)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Jan. 23-29, 2022

Sunday, Jan. 23

No Games Scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 24

Florida at Ole Miss — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Alabama at Georgia — 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 2 Auburn at Missouri — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Mississippi State at No. 12 Kentucky — 8 p.m. CT, ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Florida at No. 24 Tennessee — 5 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Arkansas at Ole Miss — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Texas A&M at No. 13 LSU — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Thursday, Jan. 27

No Games Scheduled.

Friday, Jan. 28

No Games Scheduled.

Saturday, Jan. 29

No. 13 LSU at TCU — 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2

Missouri at No. 15 Iowa State — 1 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Oklahoma at No. 2 Auburn — 1 p.m. CT, ESPN

West Virginia at Arkansas — 1 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Kansas State at Ole Miss — 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Florida — 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2

No. 5 Baylor at Alabama — 3 p.m. CT, ESPN

Mississippi State at No. 18 Texas Tech — 5 p.m. CT, ESPN2

No. 12 Kentucky at No. 7 Kansas — 5 p.m. CT, ESPN

Georgia at Vanderbilt — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 23 Texas — 7 p.m. CT, ESPN

South Carolina at Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network